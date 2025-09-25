Looking to hit your profits out of the park this fall? Showing the MLB playoffs and the World Series at your sports bar or restaurant is a great way to score additional business. But you don’t want to find yourself striking out with a TV sports package that doesn’t cut it. Make sure your customers can watch every pitch, hit and home run with DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS®.

In this article, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about the MLB playoffs and how to make it a win for your business.

Why Show The MLB Playoffs in your Sports Bar or Restaurant?

Showing the MLB playoffs at your sports bar or restaurant is a great way to attract crowds and increase food and drink sales. According to the U.S. News, the 2024 MLB Playoffs averaged 3.33 million viewers, an 18% increase from the prior year. In 2024, the Wild Card series averaged 2.83 million viewers, making it the most-watched Wild Card series ever. Encouraging fans to watch the MLB playoff games at your business can help establish your sports bar or restaurant as the ultimate baseball headquarters and set yourself up as the go-to place to watch the 2025 World Series. Last year’s World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees averaged a viewership of 15.8 million people, a 67% increase from the 2023 World Series.

When Do The 2025 MLB Playoffs Start?

The 2025 MLB playoffs start on Tuesday, September 30, two days after the regular season ends on Sunday, September 28.

How Do The MLB Playoffs Work?

The playoffs immediately follow the end of the MLB’s regular season with the top 12 teams advancing to the playoffs—six from the American League and six from the National League.

The #1 and #2 seeds from each league receive a bye and advance directly into the Division Series while the remaining teams compete in a best-of-three Wild Card series. The winners of the Wild Card series advance to the Division Series to play the #1 and #2 seed teams in a best-of-five series. From there, the winners go on to a best-of-seven League Championship Series to determine the American League and National League champions. The winners of the two leagues play each other in the best-of-seven World Series.

When Does the 2025 MLB World Series Start?

The MLB World Series is scheduled to start on Friday, October 24, 2025.

Who Won the 2024 World Series?

The Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2024 MLB World Series over the New York Yankees. They won with a 7-6 victory in Game 5 of the series.

How To Attract Baseball Fans to Your Business

Here are a few ways to appeal to baseball fans and get your sports bar or restaurant game-day ready:

Host Game-Day Watch Parties: Fans want to watch with other fans. Hosting watch parties during the MLB playoffs is a great way to establish your business as the best place to watch the games while increasing your food and beverage sales.

Fans want to watch with other fans. Hosting watch parties during the MLB playoffs is a great way to establish your business as the best place to watch the games while increasing your food and beverage sales. Root, Root, Root for the Home Team: You’ll definitely want to show the games if your sports bar or restaurant is in one of the cities or surrounding areas with a team in the MLB playoffs. Deck out your business with hometown jerseys, décor and memorabilia.

You’ll definitely want to show the games if your sports bar or restaurant is in one of the cities or surrounding areas with a team in the MLB playoffs. Deck out your business with hometown jerseys, décor and memorabilia. All-Star Food & Drink Specials: From Home Run Burgers to Grand Slam Nachos to Fly Ball Fries, there are plenty of fun food specials you can offer fans on game days.

From Home Run Burgers to Grand Slam Nachos to Fly Ball Fries, there are plenty of fun food specials you can offer fans on game days. Keep Fans Coming Back with Giveaways: Host baseball trivia nights, game-day giveaways and other promotions. And be sure to let people know you’ll be doing these events through social media, targeted eblasts and posting on your website.

Host baseball trivia nights, game-day giveaways and other promotions. And be sure to let people know you’ll be doing these events through social media, targeted eblasts and posting on your website. Have an MVP Team on Deck: Make sure you have a great lineup of team members during busier games so you can serve customers quickly and efficiently. Be sure your staff is checking in with their tables throughout the game so they can put in additional food and drink orders as they cheer on their favorite team.

