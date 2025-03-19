Free Preview of MLB EXTRA INNINGS: March 27-April 3

The crack of the bat, the roar of the crowd – baseball season is back, and with it comes an opportunity to turn your bar or restaurant into the go-to game-day destination. But simply having the games on TV isn’t enough. The key is using MLB EXTRA INNINGS® strategically to maximize foot traffic, increase dwell time and boost sales.

How to Make Baseball Work for Your Business

1. Give Fans a Reason to Stay Longer (and Order More)

With MLB EXTRA INNINGS, you get up to 90 out-of-market games, but the real value is how you use them. Encourage customers to stick around for multiple matchups by offering game-day specials, like:

Early-game happy hours that transition into late-game food promotions

Team-specific discounts (e.g., $5 off a pitcher when your favorite teams play)

"Bases Loaded" Specials by offering increasing discounts or specials when the bases are loaded, keeping fans invested in the game

"Stay for the 7th Inning Stretch" raffles to keep fans engaged and increase ticket sales

Extra Innings Bonus special when games go into extra innings, offer a late-night happy hour to encourage customers to stick around

2. Make Your Bar the Go-To Spot for Baseball Watch Parties

Baseball isn’t just a sport—it’s a social experience. Bars and restaurants that actively promote their MLB game coverage see higher turnout. Leverage the DIRECTV MVP Marketing Program to position your venue as the ‘MLB EXTRA INNINGS Headquarters.’ When you subscribe to MLB EXTRA INNINGS, you’ll receive a complimentary marketing kit that includes a poster, banner, and window cling to drive foot traffic and promote upcoming games. Plus, you can redeem MVP credits for custom merchandise to enhance the fan experience by just being a subscriber.

3. Use Premium Games to Attract More Customers

DIRECTV for BUSINESSSM delivers an unbeatable lineup of baseball content, ensuring you never miss a crucial game or moment for these new reoccurring customers. With the most live MLB games available1, your customers get access to their favorite teams and matchups. The variety of baseball content includes:

MLB EXTRA INNINGS – Give your patrons access to 90 out-of-market games, perfect for fans who want to follow teams nationwide

– Give your patrons access to 90 out-of-market games, perfect for fans who want to follow teams nationwide Apple TV+ Friday Night Baseball – Showcase these doubleheaders to draw crowds every week with DIRECTV – the national provider for commercial establishments

– Showcase these doubleheaders to draw crowds every week with DIRECTV – the national provider for commercial establishments Yankees on Prime – Attract passionate local fans by showcasing select Yankees games, creating a must-visit destination for their loyal fanbase

– Attract passionate local fans by showcasing select Yankees games, creating a must-visit destination for their loyal fanbase Game Mix Channel – A unique way to show up to eight live MLB games at once (Channel 720), keeping fans engaged and encouraging them to stay longer

4. Get on the Map (Literally) with DIRECTV Sports Bar Finder

Want baseball fans to find you? Being listed on DIRECTV’s Sports Bar Finder ensures your establishment appears in searches for MLB EXTRA INNINGS locations. This means new customers looking for a place to watch the game can easily, and quickly, discover your bar or restaurant—giving you a competitive edge.

Don’t Just Show the Games—Maximize Them

Baseball season offers a unique opportunity to turn casual fans into repeat customers. Whether it’s through strategic promotions, fan engagement, or leveraging exclusive game access, the right approach can boost revenue and establish your bar as a go-to spot for MLB action.

Try It for Free: March 27–April 3

Not sure if MLB EXTRA INNINGS is right for you? Take advantage of the free preview from March 27–April 3 and see the difference it makes.

Ready to bring the excitement of MLB to your bar or restaurant? Call 866.949.4504 or visit DIRECTV for BUSINESS MLB Baseball for Your Business to get started today.

1Claim based on offering of exclusive premiums. Premiums are offered at an additional cost.