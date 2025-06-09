Taking Flight: A Conversation with DIRECTV’s Aviation Expert, Kim de Flesco

When you think of in-flight entertainment, the small screens embedded in the seats often come to mind. However, the technology behind delivering your favorite shows at 35,000 feet has evolved dramatically. Recently, Kim de Flesco, Senior Director of DIRECTV IN FLIGHT, shared insights on the podcast Inside Business with DIRECTV. With nearly 16 years at DIRECTV and extensive experience in the wireless industry, Kim has been pivotal in transforming the in-flight entertainment experience. Join us as we explore the evolution of this technology and the exciting developments on the horizon.

The Evolution of In-Flight Entertainment

From Satellite to IP: A Technological Revolution

Since first working with Jet Blue in 2000, DIRECTV has transformed in-flight entertainment delivery. The original Direct Broadcast System required individual receivers at each seat, bulky, maintenance-heavy equipment prone to failures. In 2020, DIRECTV pivoted to IP delivery, where content now travels from their broadcast center through satellites and ultimately reaches passengers via the aircraft’s Wi-Fi system – eliminating equipment bloat and dramatically improving reliability.

“The technology back then was a linear feed or something we often refer to as a direct broadcast service, which means simply we have our content distributed from our broadcast center in Los Angeles up to our DIRECTV satellites and then it comes down to the aircraft. And on board, to ingest the signal, we had receivers at every seat, very much like you have in your home today.” – Kim de Flesco

Flexibility for Airlines and Passengers

This technological leap enables unprecedented versatility. Passengers can enjoy content on seatback screens or personal devices, while airlines can offer a wider selection of programming. This flexibility allows carriers to create distinctive entertainment experiences aligned with their brand identity, whether emphasizing sports packages like NFL Sunday Ticket or focusing on news and entertainment channels.

“Now with IPTV, we’re able to deliver our content that can be viewed on either a seatback screen or a personal device, such as a laptop, iPad, or phone. So, it gives us a lot more flexibility not only to deliver the content, but also to allow for more content.” – Kim de Flesco

Content Strategy and Airline Relationships

What Passengers Want: News and Sports Lead the Way

Data consistently shows live news and sports rank as passengers’ top choices across all airlines. DIRECTV meets this demand with premium offerings including NFL Sunday Ticket, Red Zone, MLB Friday Night Baseball, and Amazon Thursday Night Football – keeping travelers connected to real-time events happening on the ground.

“Hands down, the number one and number two choices of every single airline is live news and sports.” – Kim de Flesco

Customizing the In-Flight Experience

DIRECTV collaborates closely with airlinesto curate content reflecting each carrier’s unique brand and passenger demographics. This customization extends to the viewing experience itself, with options for traditional seatback screens or personal device delivery, allowing airlines to design entertainment solutions that complement their overall customer experience strategy.

“We are very involved with the airlines and the content that they choose. We meet with them very often and provide them guidance… All the airlines want something that’s going to differentiate themselves from another airline.” – Kim de Flesco

Going Global: DIRECTV’s International Expansion

Breaking Boundaries with Two-Way Rights

After three years of development, DIRECTV has achieved a significant milestone as one of the first live TV providers to deliver US-based programming on international flights. By securing two-way rights for over 50 channels, both domestic and international carriers can now offer DIRECTV content on routes to and from the United States, featuring sports networks, news, entertainment, and family-friendly options.

“This one is near and dear to my heart. It’s my favorite thing to talk about these days. It was a long time coming. We spent a little over three years working to gain international rights, but essentially, we are one of the first live TV providers to deliver US-based programming via an IP feed. And our content will be available on flights departing and returning to the United States.” – Kim de Flesco

Global Reception and Future Growth

The international aviation community has enthusiastically embraced DIRECTV’s expansion. The implementation involves collaborating with various connectivity providers beyond Viasat, including Anuvu, Panasonic, IntelSAT, SCS, and Starlink – each requiring customized solutions based on bandwidth capabilities and technical specifications.

Innovation Beyond Traditional TV

New Revenue Models with MyFree DIRECTV

DIRECTV is exploring innovative enhancements, including an onboard [version??] offering of MyFree DIRECTV that could lead to post-flight subscription conversions. This creates potential revenue-sharing opportunities for airlines looking to offset Wi-Fi costs, transforming entertainment from an expense into a revenue stream.

“So MyFree was an interesting one because it’s received a lot of press lately and MyFree lineup is constantly expanding. So, if we can get MyFree on board, we can then parlay that into a post-flight offer through our DIRECTV Signature Service on the residential side. And in that offer, we then will work with the airline to offer a rev share, which is of interest to them. Wi-Fi is expensive and the airlines are always looking for different ways to subsidize that cost.” – Kim de Flesco

Targeted Advertising Capabilities

Through its deal with Viasat, DIRECTV is developing ad insertion capabilities for in-flight content, enabling more relevant advertising experiences tailored to specific routes, destinations, or passenger demographics—further evidence of DIRECTV’s evolution into a comprehensive entertainment solutions provider.

Leadership and Team Collaboration

A Sports-Inspired Approach to Management

Kim’s sports background has shaped her leadership philosophy, emphasizing teamwork and collaboration across the organization. This approach has been crucial in overcoming the technical and business challenges involved in transforming DIRECTV’s aviation business.

“I played sports growing up and I am an avid sports fan. I have approached everything that I have done in my career as a team effort. I very much believe in empowering my team and supporting them.” – Kim de Flesco

Cross-Functional Excellence

The success of groundbreaking projects like JetVision—the first live IPTV solution for business aviation—required seamless cooperation across departments. This cross-functional excellence remains a hallmark of DIRECTV’s approach, enabling agility in a rapidly evolving industry landscape.

“At DIRECTV, we just have such incredible talent. We could never have done what we have done the last few years without them. Case in point, JetVision by DIRECTV, which is our business aviation product, we were the first in the world to deliver live IPTV on board.” – Kim de Flesco

As DIRECTV continues to innovate and expand its offerings, the future of in-flight entertainment looks promising. With the introduction of IP delivery systems and a broader range of content options, airlines can provide unique experiences that set them apart. The potential for collaborations, revenue-sharing models, and enhanced passenger engagement only adds to the excitement as the industry embraces this new era of entertainment at cruising altitude.

