Incite Strategic Partners has entered into a new strategic relationship with DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS® as the approved entertainment service provider for Incite’s national network of over 2,500 senior living communities, bringing unparalleled entertainment access and negotiated savings directly to members. This agreement marks a significant step forward in Incite’s mission to enhance the quality of life for its members by delivering high-impact services, cutting-edge technology, and best-in-class value.

The agreement provides Incite member communities with consistent, high-quality entertainment solutions that help enhance resident satisfaction, with special pricing and packages tailored for senior living needs. Residents can choose from a wide range of DIRECTV content that matters most to them, with packages ranging from family-friendly programming, sports, and news to premium entertainment.

“Our collaboration with DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS isn’t just about access to premium programming, it’s about delivering an elevated resident experience, operational efficiency, and long-term value for our members,” said President of Incite Strategic Partners, Michael Dragone. “DIRECTV delivers the best entertainment, cutting-edge tech and top-rated customer satisfaction, so we’re excited about the positive ripple effect this will have across the communities we serve.”

About Incite Strategic Partners

Incite Strategic Partners launched in January of 2020 with the mission of “Doing Group Purchasing Differently.” We continue to live up to that promise, bringing savings, service, and solutions to over 2,500 members nationwide. Dedicated to senior living exclusively and focused on the health of the industry through advocacy, Incite partners with AHCA/NCAL and affiliated state associations to bring members enhanced value and industry-leading solutions.

For more information, visit InciteSP.comand follow Incite on LinkedIn.

About DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS

As a commercial video industry leader and the trailblazer in sports content for businesses, DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS is the ultimate commercial entertainment provider for hotels, sports bars, restaurants, private offices, salons, airlines, senior living communities and more. By reimagining what’s possible, the DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS mission is to aggregate, curate and deliver compelling content to its customers. To learn more, visit www.directv.com/seniorliving.