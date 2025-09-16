In-Room Patient Entertainment: A Prescription for Better Hospital Experiences

Hospital stays can feel like an eternity for patients. Between medical procedures, medication schedules, and recovery time, patients often find themselves with countless hours of time in their hospital bed with little to do.

Quality entertainment systems in patient rooms offer much more than a distraction – it can give patients control over their environment when so many other aspects of hospital life are managed by medical staff.

Consider the scenarios below to help keep patients comfortable during their stay and staff entertained during their breaks.

Help Banish Patient Boredom

Challenge: Hospital patients may feel bored and lonely during their stay.

Solution: DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS® helps elevate the patient experience by offering a welcome distraction during hospital stays, even when patients are limited to their room or bed. With the DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS Advanced Entertainment Platform, patients have access to live TV, app-based and on-demand content, giving them an enhanced entertainment experience.

Bring Loved Ones Together

Challenge: When a patient is admitted into a healthcare facility, it’s common for their friends and family to visit for support and to help pass time. Patients’ visitors tend to be of various ages and have different interests in programming.

Solution: DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS offers entertainment options for everyone. From leading sports, must-watch shows and movies to family-friendly programming, patients, parents, children, grandchildren and friends can all come together and find entertainment suitable for visitors of all ages.

Give Employees a Break

Challenge: Hospital staff work long hours. The doctors, nurses and support staff who give their best to patients deserve DIRECTV® programming in their break rooms.

Solution: Quality care isn’t just for patients—hospital employees need to be nurtured as well. Help create an inviting break room for operational support staff that can temporarily take their mind off work, keep them up to date with news, and help them return to their duties and patients’ needs with renewed energy.

Get DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS for your Hospital

In-room patient entertainment is a strategic investment in helping keep patients comfortable during their stay. Hospitals that recognize entertainment as a therapeutic tool and not just an amenity for patients help position themselves for success in an increasingly competitive healthcare landscape.

With DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS, hospitals benefit from equipment subsidies, nationwide availability, 99% worry-free signal reliability* and hassle-free professional installation. Looking for tv service for hospitals? Visit us online to learn more.

* Based on a Nationwide Study of representative cities.

