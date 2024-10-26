There are many things to consider when operating a business, such as how to attract and retain the best talent, how to stand out from the competition, how to appeal to new customers and more. But one area you might not have considered is entertainment.

DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS can help create a work environment that promotes a better work-life balance. In this article, we’ll explore some of the benefits adding TV can provide employees and, ultimately, employers.

Want to learn more about DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS? Explore packages today!

A Breakroom That Actually Gives Your Employees A Break

It may seem like having a breakroom TV in the workplace will just be distracting and will lead to your employees being less productive. However, studies have shown that taking breaks can actually increase productivity, improve employee satisfaction and help boost morale. Employees need to take a few minutes to step away from their workspaces to relax and reset. Does that mean that you let your employees sit and watch TV and movies all day? Of course not. But an inviting breakroom where your team can take a few moments to decompress can give them the break they need to prevent burnout.

Read our article about How DIRECTV Helps Create Breakthrough Breakrooms.

Keep Your Employees Informed

Offering DIRECTV in the workplace can help keep your employees up-to-date on local, national and global events as well as industry news. If you are in the finance or business industries, turning on a news channel like CNBC can help employees stay on top of economic trends and market updates to help make informed decisions. Home improvement or design shows can help spark new ideas for people who work in the construction or real estate businesses. Cooking and baking shows can inspire culinary enthusiasts to try new recipes and cooking techniques. These are just a few examples of how showing programming that is relevant to your industry can help inform and inspire your team.

Create Bonding Moments For Your Team

There are a lot of different ways companies help teams bond. From company retreats to team lunches to fun holiday parties, these types of shared experiences help create a sense of camaraderie in the workplace. But you don’t have to host a big event to create a bonding moment for your team. It can be as simple as watching a sporting event on TV during a lunch break or catching up on a hit TV series together. This gives employees something to talk about outside of work and can help strengthen workplace relationships. Taking the time to invest in your employees’ well-being can make it easier for your employees to connect and work together. Plus, businesses that take the time to create a positive company culture find it easier to attract and retain talent.

Provide A More Enjoyable Waiting Room Experience

No matter what type of business you run, there’s a good chance that your business meets with patients, clients or customers. Having a waiting area where your guests can sit and watch television will give them something to keep them entertained while they wait. It will also provide them with a comfortable space to help them feel at ease. Adding DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS to your waiting room can provide a more welcoming atmosphere for your guests and customers, making them more likely to think positively of your business and want to return again.

Upgrade Your Office Ambiance

DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS offers more than just TV. Businesses can also play music with Music Choice®. This additional add-on allows businesses to stream commercial-free music directly from the TV. Based on an article from Indeed, listening to music can help reduce stress, increase employee happiness and help motivate your team. While playing music may not be right for every work environment, consider if adding Music Choice® could help benefit your business and employees.

Get DIRECTV For Your Business

DIRECTV provides companies with the ultimate business TV experience. We deliver the highest value and the best programming to help give your business a competitive edge. Ready to level up your company’s entertainment experience? View packages today.