DIRECTV INFLIGHT Introduces New Live IPTV Programming for Private Aviation, in Collaboration with Satcom Direct

DIRECTV INFLIGHT, a leading distributor of content in the commercial aviation industry, is today launching an IPTV service for business aviation in collaboration with Satcom Direct (SD), the business aviation solutions provider.

This game-changing media streaming technology offers business aviation customers access to live TV programming, including one of the most comprehensive sports programming lineups available in the aviation vertical today. Unlike previous systems, this solution is completely hardware-free, allowing passengers to access media directly through the plane’s Wi-Fi network, ensuring seamless streaming and a truly modern in-flight experience.

This isn’t just another channel package—it’s the first DIRECTV INFLIGHT service that leverages satellite connectivity to deliver a fully digital experience for passengers in private aviation. Now, they can catch live sports, from national games to their local teams, ensuring they never miss a moment, even at 40,000 feet.

The service also features an extensive selection of live news, weather, and entertainment programming, and can be seamlessly integrated with Satcom Direct’s plans or purchased and accessed separately through the DIRECTV app and compatible Amazon Fire TV Stick and Roku devices.

This flexibility allows passengers to enjoy their favorite TV shows and movies on personal devices and in-cabin displays, always delivering a premium viewing experience.

“At DIRECTV, we are committed to delivering the most innovative technology solutions on the market,” said Kimberly de Flesco, Head of Aviation Strategy for DIRECTV INFLIGHT. “Our new IPTV service reimagines what’s previously been possible for in-flight entertainment in private aviation, and we are thrilled to embark on this journey with Satcom Direct and bring our comprehensive suite of live TV programming to a new group of viewers.”

Engineered for performance, regardless of network conditions, the IPTV service is compatible with both GEO and LEO constellations. Robust security measures also aid in the protection of both content and user data.

The new service integrates smoothly with existing in-flight entertainment systems and hardware. Passengers will enjoy high-definition content, on-demand access, and a user-friendly interface optimized for in-flight use. Additionally, the service can be customized to include valuable business resources such as training videos, educational content, and industry conferences.

“We are always looking to expand our portfolio of high-quality, flexible services for our customers. This latest addition to our Satcom Direct ecosystem allows passengers subscribing to the DIRECTV® service to enjoy live TV just as they do at home or in their office,” said Michael Skou Christensen, Chief Commercial Officer at Satcom Direct. “This service adds significant value for our customers without needing to equip the aircraft with additional hardware. We’re proud to collaborate with DIRECTV as a distributor for this service.”

With this never-before-offered service, DIRECTV INFLIGHT is not just keeping pace with the evolution of in-flight entertainment but is leading it. By being the first to bring this comprehensive sports-centric lineup to the skies, DIRECTV INFLIGHT is setting a new benchmark in the private aviation industry.