Lights out and away we go! Formula 1 (F1) racing is back for the 2025 season. And for sports bars and restaurants, it’s a great opportunity to drive new business and attract new customers. DIRECTV for BUSINESSSM provides businesses with affordable, comprehensive packages you need to show all the must-see races, from the Miami Grand Prix to the Las Vegas Grand Prix to the Monaco Grand Prix and more. This article will tell you everything you need to know about the 2025 F1 season and how to get your bar or restaurant up to speed so you can accelerate your revenue.

Why Show F1 Racing at Your Sports Bar or Restaurant?

Showing F1 racing in your sports bar or restaurant is a great way to attract new business and encourage fans to become repeat customers. In 2024, F1 races averaged 1.13 viewers per race in the United States. While the overall U.S. viewership has been down a bit since 2022, which was F1 racing’s most-watched season with an average viewership on ESPN of 1.19 million people per race, the sport continues to draw strong numbers. In fact, the 2024 Miami Grand Prix set a record for the largest U.S. viewership of an F1 race, which peaked at 3.6 million viewers on ABC.

Tapping into this large fan base can be a great way to get a win for your business.

When Does the 2025 F1 Season Start?

The 2025 F1 racing season officially started with the Australian Grand Prix and ends with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 5-7.

2025 F1 Season Schedule

Drivers will be racing in 21 countries around the world over the course of 24 Grand Prix weekends. Each race weekend kicks off with practice races and the qualifier on Fridays and Saturdays, followed by the race on Sundays. And while many of the races are in the middle of the night, you’ll want to be sure to take advantage of showing the daytime/evening races. Check out the full 2025 F1 schedule below to help plan out which races you’ll show at your sports bar or restaurant.

March 14-16 | Australian Grand Prix | Race: March 15, 9 p.m. PT

March 21-23 | Chinese Grand Prix | Race: March 23, 12 a.m. PT

April 4-6 | Japanese Grand Prix | Race: April 5, 10 p.m. PT

April 11-13 | Bahrain Grand Prix | Race: April 13, 8 a.m. PT

April 18-20 | Saudi Arabian Grand Prix | Race: April 20, 10 a.m. PT

May 2-4 | Miami Grand Prix (Sprint Race) | Race: May 4, 1 p.m. PT

May 16-18 | Emilia Romagna Grand Prix | Race: May 18, 6 a.m. PT

May 23-25 | Monaco Grand Prix | Race: May 25, 6 a.m. PT

May 30-June 1 | Spanish Grand Prix | Race: June 1, 6 a.m. PT

June 13-15 | Canadian Grand Prix | Race: June 15, 11 a.m. PT

June 27-29 | Austrian Grand Prix | Race: June 29, 6 a.m. PT

July 4-6 | British Grand Prix | Race: July 6, 7 a.m. PT

July 25-27 | Belgian Grand Prix (Sprint Race) | Race: July 27, 6 a.m. PT

August 1-3 | Hungarian Grand Prix | Race: August 3, 6 a.m. PT

August 29-31 | Dutch Grand Prix | Race: August 31, 6 a.m. PT

September 5-7 | Italian Grand Prix | Race: September 7, 6 a.m. PT

September 19-21 | Azerbaijan Grand Prix | Race: September 21, 4 a.m. PT

October 3-5 | Singapore Grand Prix | Race: October 5, 5 a.m. PT

October 17-19 | United States Grand Prix | Race: October 19, 12 p.m. PT

October 24-26 | Mexican Grand Prix | Race: October 26, 1 p.m. PT

November 7-9 | Brazilian Grand Prix | Race: November 9, 9 a.m. PT

November 20-22 | Las Vegas Grand Prix | Race: November 22, 8 p.m. PT

November 28-30 | Qatar Grand Prix (Sprint Race) | Race: November 30, 8 a.m. PT

December 5-7 | Abu Dhabi Grand Prix | Race: December 7, 5 a.m. PT

Who Are The 2025 F1 Drivers?

Alpine | Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan

Aston Martin | Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll

Ferrari | Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton

Haas | Oliver Bearman and Esteban Ocon

McLaren | Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris

Mercedes | George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli

Red Bull | Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson

Racing Bulls | Yuki Tsunoda and Isack Hadjar

Sauber | Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto

Williams | Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz

How To Promote F1 at Your Sports Bar or Restaurant

Here are a few things you can do to help make your bar or restaurant a go-to destination for racing fans.

Get customized materials with MVP : Order branded coasters, brackets, posters, banners and more with the MVP Marketing Program – all customized with your business name and logo.

Order branded coasters, brackets, posters, banners and more with the MVP Marketing Program – all customized with your business name and logo. Host Race-Day Watch Parties: Give fans a front-row seat to all the high-octane action. You can also attract F1 customers through trivia nights, giveaways or raffles.

Give fans a front-row seat to all the high-octane action. You can also attract F1 customers through trivia nights, giveaways or raffles. Rev Up the Excitement: Let F1 fans know you’ll be showing the races through social media, eblasts, flyers and on your website.

Let F1 fans know you’ll be showing the races through social media, eblasts, flyers and on your website. Offer F1-Themed Food & Drink Specials: Create fun race-themed food and drink specials to drive fans to your establishment.

Create fun race-themed food and drink specials to drive fans to your establishment. Turbocharge Your Décor: Deck out your bar with racing décor, checkered tablecloths and other F1 memorabilia

Deck out your bar with racing décor, checkered tablecloths and other F1 memorabilia Big Screens For Big Fun: Ensure you’re providing fans with great race day viewing so they don’t miss a second of the action. Your business should have plenty of TVs, good audio and comfortable seating, so there’s not a bad seat in the house.

Set Your Business Up For Success With DIRECTV

DIRECTV for BUSINESS ensures that your customers can watch every Grand Prix race. And with 99% worry-free signal reliability, you’ll never have to worry about your customers missing a second of the action. DIRECTV for BUSINESS also gives businesses hassle-free customer service and free standard professional installation. Plus, DIRECTV’s Sports Bar Finder provides an easy way for F1 fans to find bars that offer DIRECTV.

F1 racing is just the beginning when it comes to great sports programming. DIRECTV for BUSINESS is the MVP when it comes to reliable entertainment for your sports bar or restaurant. Explore our business packages today!