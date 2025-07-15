The beauty industry is a booming business, but with a crowded marketplace, constantly evolving trends and the difficulty of retaining employees, it can be a challenge to stand out from the competition. Adding TV entertainment to your hair salon, barbershop or spa can help reduce perceived wait times and glow up your profits. Learn how DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS® can keep customers relaxed and entertained during their services and treatments with our affordable TV packages.

Why Add TV Entertainment to Your Beauty Salon?

Reduce perceived wait times

Your customers spend hours at the salon getting their highlights, balayage and detailed nail art. And the longer the service takes, the more money you’re likely to charge for it. Strategically placed TVs can give your customers a way to pass the time during these longer appointments besides just scrolling on their phones.

Stand out in a crowded industry

The beauty industry is a big business with a lot of growth potential. According to Global Market Insights, the global salon service was estimated at $122 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to $230.5 billion by the year 2034. However, the beauty industry is also a highly competitive market. According to IBIB World, there were an estimated 1.4 million hair and nail salons in the U.S. in 2024. Adding TV entertainment can help put your business a cut above other competitors.

Help retain top talent

The beauty industry is known for having a frequent employee turnover rate that can leave owners and managers wanting to pull their hair out. According to a 2023 article, there is a 37% turnover rate for employees in the hair and beauty industry, and 65% of salon owners struggle with high turnover. Providing TV entertainment during breaks and music channels to groove to while they work can help improve employee morale.

Why Polish Your Client Experience with DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS?

See how adding TV entertainment to your beauty business can help create a space that builds client loyalty:

Attract new clients: Adding TV entertainment provides a welcoming environment for customers who are new to your business. It can help put them at ease if it is the first time at your salon and provide entertainment while they are waiting for their appointment.

Adding TV entertainment provides a welcoming environment for customers who are new to your business. It can help put them at ease if it is the first time at your salon and provide entertainment while they are waiting for their appointment. Set the mood: Having the right playlist can go a long way to creating the perfect ambiance. DIRECTV goes beyond TV entertainment with Music Choice®. This additional add-on allows businesses to stream commercial-free music delivered via satellite, providing a relaxing environment for your customers and staff.

Having the right playlist can go a long way to creating the perfect ambiance. DIRECTV goes beyond TV entertainment with Music Choice®. This additional add-on allows businesses to stream commercial-free music delivered via satellite, providing a relaxing environment for your customers and staff. Blow away the competition: Adding TV entertainment can set your hair or nail salon apart by providing amenities your competitors don’t offer, like a place for kids to wait and watch TV while parents get their hair or nails done.

Adding TV entertainment can set your hair or nail salon apart by providing amenities your competitors don’t offer, like a place for kids to wait and watch TV while parents get their hair or nails done. Keep clients coming back: Adding DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS will not only keep your current clients coming back, but it also provides an extra reason to refer your business to friends and family.

What Types of TV Programming Should I Show at My Hair or Nail Salon?

Once you’ve decided to add TV to your waiting room, you may be wondering what type of programming to show. Here are some ideas to get you started:

Nature documentaries & Travel shows: Scenic nature videos or travel shows can provide peaceful background entertainment without being distracting.

Scenic nature videos or travel shows can provide peaceful background entertainment without being distracting. Peaceful music: Playing soft classical music, nature sounds or instrumental music with Music Choice® can help provide a zen atmosphere for your clientele.

Playing soft classical music, nature sounds or instrumental music with Music Choice® can help provide a zen atmosphere for your clientele. Sports: Barber shops and salons that cater to men can attract more customers by showing sports. DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS offers top TV sports packages like NFL SUNDAY TICKET, MLB EXTRA INNINGS ® , ESPN+ for Business and more.

Barber shops and salons that cater to men can attract more customers by showing sports. DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS offers top TV sports packages like NFL SUNDAY TICKET, MLB EXTRA INNINGS , ESPN+ for Business and more. Fashion & Home TV shows: Tuning into channels like home décor and fashion shows can provide entertainment while customers wait to be called back for their appointment.

Not sure what type of TV programming or music your clients want? Ask them! This can help you get a better sense of what they’ll want out of their salon or spa experience. DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS offers a comprehensive range of affordable packages to fit every type of business.

Stay On The Cutting-Edge with DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS

