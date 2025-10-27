DIRECTV HOSPITALITY® and Google® Announce Strategic Relationship to Deliver Next-Gen Entertainment Experience for the Hospitality Industry on DIRECTV’s Advanced Entertainment Platform

DIRECTV HOSPITALITY and Google TV today announced a new strategic relationship to bring an enhanced, personalized streaming experience to hotels nationwide by integrating Google TV’s business-to-business version of the Android TV™ operating system into DIRECTV’s Advanced Entertainment Platform. Full deployment is scheduled for 2026.

The Advanced Entertainment Platform (AEP) is DIRECTV’s customizable in-room entertainment solution that allows hotel guests to access entertainment multiple ways, similar to the way they access programming at home, by giving them access to live TV, popular streaming apps and on-demand content.

Key features and capabilities of Google TV’s integration into the Advanced Entertainment Platform include:

Enhanced streaming service access: Hotel guests can access an expanded selection of custom-curated apps featuring the most popular entertainment streaming platforms, including Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and more.

Secure personal account integration: Guests can seamlessly access their personal streaming accounts through QR code authentication, with automated daily clearing of guest preferences and personal account information, helping ensure data security and privacy protection. Guests also have the option to manually clear their account information prior to checkout.

Universal casting technology: With Google Cast, guests can effortlessly stream content directly from their personal devices to in-room televisions. This functionality supports content casting, photo sharing, and music streaming across multiple device platforms, including Android™ tablets and smartphones, iPhones, iPads, Mac, Windows, and Chromebooks.

“Today’s hospitality guests expect the same personalized entertainment experiences in the guest room that they enjoy at home,” said Doug Eichler, Senior Vice President, DIRECTV HOSPITALITY. “This relationship with Google allows us to integrate premier consumer streaming experiences into our Advanced Entertainment Platform, which helps us continue to deliver value for both guests and hotel owners and operators alike.”

“Entering the business-to-business market with DIRECTV allows us to bring the market-leading TV OS to the hospitality industry,” said Shalini Govil-Pai, Vice President and General Manager of TV Platforms, Google.

