Football fans rejoice, it’s NFL Draft time. This annual event is where the best college football players in the country get selected to join one of the 32 NFL teams. The draft is being held in Kansas City, Missouri this year, from April 27-29, 2023. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just love the excitement of the draft, there are plenty of ways to tune in and catch all the action. In this guide, we’ll give you all the details on how to watch the draft, what to expect, and some of the top prospects to keep an eye on. So, grab some snacks, get comfortable and let’s dive into the world of the NFL Draft!

When is the NFL draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place from April 27-29, 2023 over seven rounds. All times listed in ET.

Thursday, April 27: Round 1 (8 p.m.)

Round 1 (8 p.m.) Friday, April 28: Rounds 2-3 (7 p.m.)

Rounds 2-3 (7 p.m.) Saturday, April 29: Rounds 4-7 (12 p.m.)

Where is the NFL draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft is hosted at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. This will be the first time the event has been hosted in The Show-Me State.

How to watch 2023 NFL draft

The 2023 NFL Draft will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. Watch at home or in your favorite local sports bar.

2023 NFL Draft order

Explore the picks below, and keep in mind there are only 31 first round picks represented as the Dolphins were stripped from their first-round selection for NFL rule violations.

Round 1

Carolina Panthers! (from Chicago)

Houston Texans

Arizona Cardinals

Indianapolis Colts

Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams)

Las Vegas Raiders

Atlanta Falcons

Chicago Bears! (from Carolina)

Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)

Tennessee Titans

Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

New York Jets

New England Patriots

Green Bay Packers

Washington Commanders

Pittsburgh Steelers

Detroit Lions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Chargers

Baltimore Ravens

Minnesota Vikings

Jacksonville Jaguars

New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys

Buffalo Bills

Cincinnati Bengals

New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco via Miami and Denver)

Philadelphia Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs

ROUND 2

Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago)

Houston Texans

Arizona Cardinals

Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

Las Vegas Raiders

Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints

Tennessee Titans

Cleveland Browns

New York Jets

Atlanta Falcons

Green Bay Packers

New England Patriots

Washington Commanders

Detroit Lions

Pittsburgh Steelers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Miami Dolphins

Seattle Seahawks

Chicago Bears (from Baltimore)

Los Angeles Chargers

Detroit Lions (from Minnesota)

Jacksonville Jaguars

New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys

Buffalo Bills

Cincinnati Bengals

Chicago Bears! (from San Francisco via Carolina)

Philadelphia Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs

ROUND 3

Chicago Bears

Houston Texans

Arizona Cardinals

Denver Broncos (from Indianapolis)

Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Rams

Las Vegas Raiders

New Orleans Saints

Tennessee Titans

Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

New York Jets

Atlanta Falcons

New England Patriots (from Carolina)

Los Angeles Rams! (from Miami Dolphins via New England)

Green Bay Packers

Indianapolis Colts (Washington Commanders)

Pittsburgh Steelers

Detroit Lions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Seattle Seahawks

Miami Dolphins

Los Angeles Chargers

Baltimore Ravens

Minnesota Vikings

Jacksonville Jaguars

New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys

Buffalo Bills

Cincinnati Bengals

Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco)

Philadelphia Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs

ROUND 4

Chicago Bears

Houston Texans

Arizona Cardinals

Indianapolis Colts

New England Patriots (from L.A. Rams)

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Atlanta Falcons (from Tennessee)

Cleveland Browns

New York Jets

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints

Green Bay Packers

New England Patriots

Washington Commanders

Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit)

Pittsburgh Steelers

Jacksonville Jaguars (from Tampa Bay)

Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami)

Seattle Seahawks

Baltimore Ravens

Los Angeles Chargers

Cleveland Browns (from Minnesota)

Jacksonville Jaguars

New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys

Buffalo Bills

Cincinnati Bengals

Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco)

Philadelphia Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs

ROUND 5

Chicago Bears

Buffalo Bills (from Arizona)

Indianapolis Colts

Denver Broncos

Cleveland Browns (from L.A. Rams)

Las Vegas Raiders

Cleveland Browns

New York Jets

Las Vegas Raiders (from Atlanta)

Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints

Tennessee Titans

Chicago Bears (from New England via Baltimore)

Green Bay Packers

Washington Commanders

Seattle Seahawks (from Pittsburgh)

Detroit Lions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers (from Miami)

Los Angeles Chargers

Baltimore Ravens

Minnesota Vikings

Atlanta Falcons (from Jacksonville)

New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys

Indianapolis Colts (from Buffalo)

Cincinnati Bengals

San Francisco 49ers

New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia)

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection)

Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)

Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)

Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

New York Giants (Compensatory Selection)

San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Compensatory Selection)

Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)

Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

ROUND 6

Kansas City Chiefs (from Chicago via Miami)

Houston Texans

Arizona Cardinals

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Indianapolis)

Los Angeles Rams

Detroit Lions (from Denver)

New England Patriots (from Las Vegas)

Jacksonville Jaguars (from N.Y. Jets)

Tennessee Titans (from Atlanta)

New England Patriots (from Carolina)

Houston Texans (from New Orleans)

Los Angeles Rams (from Tennessee)

Cleveland Browns

Los Angeles Rams (from Green Bay)

New England Patriots

Washington Commanders

Detroit Lions

Denver Broncos (from Pittsburgh)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Miami Dolphins

Seattle Seahawks

Baltimore Ravens

Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans (from Minnesota)

Jacksonville Jaguars

Houston Texans (from N.Y. Giants)

Las Vegas Raiders (from Dallas)

Buffalo Bills

Cincinnati Bengals

New York Jets (from San Francisco via Houston)

Jacksonville Jaguars (from Philadelphia)

New York Giants (from Kansas City)

New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)

Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)

Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)

Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection)

Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection)

Washington Commanders (Compensatory Selection)

San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)

ROUND 7

Chicago Bears

Philadelphia Eagles (from Houston via Minnesota)

Las Vegas Raiders (from Arizona)

Indianapolis Colts

San Francisco 49ers (from Denver)

Los Angeles Rams

Atlanta Falcons (from Las Vegas)

Atlanta Falcons

Jacksonville Jaguars (from Carolina)

New Orleans Saints

Tennessee Titans

Cleveland Browns

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from N.Y. Jets)

Las Vegas Raiders (from New England)

Green Bay Packers

Washington Commanders

Pittsburgh Steelers

Green Bay Packers (from Detroit via L.A. Rams)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Indianapolis)

Seattle Seahawks

Miami Dolphins

Los Angeles Chargers

New York Giants (from Baltimore)

Pittsburgh Steelers (from Minnesota via Denver)

Green Bay Packers (from Jacksonville)

New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys

Atlanta Falcons (from Buffalo)

Cincinnati Bengals

San Francisco 49ers

Philadelphia Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)

Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers(Compensatory Selection)

San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

New York Giants (Compensatory Selection)

San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

Green Bay Packers(Compensatory Selection)

New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)

Chicago Bears (Compensatory Selection)

Houston Texans (Compensatory Selection)

Mock NFL draft

Possibly one of the best parts of draft season is making the projections and predictions. We didn’t do an official DIRECTV Mock NFL Draft this year (feel free to check out our Mock Draft for the 2022 NFL Draft), but plenty of people have chimed in with their forecasts. Check out the CBS Draft Hub to get in on the fun.

Top NFL Draft Questions

Find answers to the most common questions that come up during NFL Draft season.

When is the NFL Draft?

The NFL Draft is scheduled to take place from April 27-29, 2023.

What time does the NFL Draft start?

The 2023 NFL Draft will start at 8 p.m. ET on April 27.

What channel is the NFL Draft on?

Watch the NFL Draft on ESPN, ABC, and the NFL Network.

How many rounds in NFL Draft?

The NFL Draft consists of seven rounds, where each team gets to select one player per round, making a total of 259 picks. Although, this year, the Miami Dolphins lost their first round pick.

Where is the NFL Draft 2023?

The NFL Draft 2023 will take place in Kansas City, Missouri.

How many picks are in the NFL Draft?

There are 259 picks in the NFL Draft, one for each team in each of the seven rounds.

