College football season is winding down, which means college football championship games and bowl games are just around the corner. Unfortunately, TEGNA, one of the nation’s mid-sized local broadcast station groups, has yet again denied DIRECTV permission to offer its 66 stations in 52 metro regions to DIRECTV. But that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on your favorite teams, and games. Read on to learn more.

Where to Watch College Football in Dallas – Fort Worth

To watch this weekend’s college football championship games, including Friday night’s Pac-12 Championship Game (Oregon vs. Washington in Las Vegas), Saturday’s Big 12 Championship Game (Texas vs. OSU at AT&T Stadium in Dallas), American Championship Game (SMU at Tulane), or ACC Championship Game (Louisville vs. FSU at Bank of America in Charlotte, N.C.), football fans can use an over-the-air digital antenna or may stream live via the ABC app, ESPN3, in ESPN App or ESPN3.com including on DIRECTV without a satellite (find out how).

More Ways to Watch

Additionally, you can visit 100s of metroplex area sports bars and restaurants and key locations who will broadcast the college football championship games. Explore a few examples of where you can catch these games and many more.

How to Use the ESPN App and ESPN3 with DIRECTV

College football and sports fans of all types can enjoy the ESPN app including select ESPN3 content, ESPN On Demand and more directly from your TV with a DIRECTV subscription

How to Get Set Up on Your DIRECTV Gemini Device

Navigate to the Apps section of your DIRECTV menu

Go to the Google Play TM store.

store. Sign in to your Google account. If you’re already signed in, you won’t have to do it again.

Search for the ESPN app and download it.

Watch this helpful video to learn more.

Using the ESPN App From Another Device

You can also use the ESPN app to stream select content from your various devices (smartphone, laptop, tablet, etc.). Go to espn.com/watch to get started. When prompted, select DIRECTV as your TV provider and sign in with your user ID and password.

Bottom line, you won’t have to miss out on this weekend’s big games. Visit TV Promise to learn more about missing channels and how to keep up with your favorite programming.