College football season is winding down, which means college football championship games and bowl games are just around the corner. Unfortunately, TEGNA, one of the nation’s mid-sized local broadcast station groups, has yet again denied DIRECTV permission to offer its 66 stations in 52 metro regions to DIRECTV.  But that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on your favorite teams and games. Read on to learn more.

How to Watch College Football in Austin, Texas

To watch this weekend’s college football championship games, including Friday night’s Pac-12 Championship Game (Oregon vs. Washington in Las Vegas), Saturday’s Big 12 Championship Game (Texas vs. OSU at AT&T Stadium in Dallas), American Championship Game (SMU at Tulane), or ACC Championship Game (Louisville vs. FSU at Bank of America in Charlotte, N.C.), football fans can use an over-the-air digital antenna or may stream live via the ABC app, ESPN3, in ESPN App or ESPN3.com including on DIRECTV without a satellite (find out how). 

More Ways to Watch

Additionally, you can visit area sports bars and restaurants who will broadcast the college football championship games. Explore a few examples of where you can catch these games and many more. 

Buffalo Wild Wings

Find Your Location

Chili’s

Find Your Location

Dave & Buster’s

Find Your Location

Hooters

Find Your Location

Twin Peaks

Find Your Location

How to Use the ESPN App and ESPN3 with DIRECTV

College football and sports fans of all types can enjoy the ESPN app including select ESPN3 content, ESPN On Demand and more directly from your TV with a DIRECTV subscription 

How to Get Set Up on Your DIRECTV Gemini Device

  • Navigate to the Apps section of your DIRECTV menu
  • Go to the Google PlayTM store.
  • Sign in to your Google account. If you’re already signed in, you won’t have to do it again.
  • Search for the ESPN app and download it.
  • Watch this helpful video to learn more.

Using the ESPN App From Another Device

You can also use the ESPN app to stream select content from your various devices (smartphone, laptop, tablet, etc.). Go to espn.com/watch to get started. When prompted, select DIRECTV as your TV provider and sign in with your user ID and password. 

Bottom line, you won’t have to miss out on this weekend’s big games. Visit TV Promise to learn more about missing channels and how to keep up with your favorite programming.

Frequently Asked Questions

How to Watch Pac-12 Championship in Austin

Austin residents can watch Oregon vs. Washington (Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET) on your local ABC affiliate from KVUE online and in the ESPN app.

How to Watch the Big 12 Championship in Austin

Austin residents can watch Oklahoma State vs. Texas ( Dec. 2 at 12 p.m. ET) on your local ABC affiliate from KVUE online and in the ESPN app.

How to Watch the ACC Championship in Austin

Austin residents can watch Louisville vs. Florida State (Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. ET) with the ABC affiliate from KVUE online and in the ESPN app.

How to Watch the AAC Championship in Austin

Austin residents can watch SMU vs. Tulane (Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. ET) with the ABC affiliate from KVUE online and in the ESPN app.

