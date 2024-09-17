The Reds over at Toronto FC are hanging out near the middle of the standings as the MLS regular season comes to a close, but they’ve got a shot at the Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

If you’re a Toronto FC fan, here’s how to catch all of the action during the rest of their matches during the 2024 regular season so you can tune in to cheer them on live.

Toronto FC Quick Facts Founding Season: 2007

Head Coach: John Herdman

Club Owners: Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment

Conference: Eastern

Home Field: BMO Field

Championships: 1 (2017)

2023 Finish: Did not make the playoffs

Toronto FC Schedule 2024

Check out the 2024 Toronto FC schedule by clicking the link below to get all the watch information you need, from match times, channels, opponents and more!

No Toronto FC matches today? Check out the full MLS schedule here to find another game to tune in to.

How to Watch Toronto FC Games on DIRECTV

Calling all Toronto FC fans! You really don’t want to miss a moment of the rest of the 2024 MLS season. And we’ll give you the information you need to be able to do that right here.

While a select number of MLS matches will be available to watch on your local FOX channel or FOX Deportes, you’ll need Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass to catch every single MLS match with no blackouts. At this point in the season, fans can subscribe for 50% off, or $49 for the remainder of the season.

DIRECTV customers can integrate their Apple TV accounts with their DIRECTV interface, so you never need to switch inputs or remotes to watch the soccer content you want.

Toronto FC Rivalries

The Toronto FC has developed quite a few rivalries, both with teams at home in Canada and those across the border in the United States. Here are two of Toronto FC’s most prominent rivalries to keep an eye out for:

Toronto FC vs. CF Montréal

Known as the Canadian Classique or the 401 Derby, the rivalry between Toronto FC and CF Montréal is one of the most intense in MLS. Rooted in the broader historic rivalry between Toronto and Montreal, the matches are highly competitive, particularly in the Canadian Championship and MLS Eastern Conference. Their encounters are often filled with drama, most notably in the 2016 MLS Cup Eastern Conference finals, which Toronto won on aggregate.

Toronto FC won’t go up against CF Montreal again this season.

Toronto FC vs. Columbus Crew

The rivalry between Toronto FC and Columbus Crew is dubbed the Trillium Cup, named after the official flower of both Ontario and Ohio. Since the competition began in 2008, the rivalry has had memorable clashes, including the 2017 MLS Eastern Conference finals, where Toronto narrowly advanced to the MLS Cup. This rivalry has grown over the years, fueled by passionate fan bases and tense matchups

Toronto will face the Columbus Crew on September 18, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Frequently Asked Questions How many MLS Cups has Toronto FC won? Toronto FC has won one MLS title, in 2015. When did Toronto FC join MLS? Toronto FC joined Major League Soccer in 2007. Who is Toronto FC's head coach? John Herdman is Toronto FC's current head coach.

