Summer is just around the corner, and with it comes blockbuster movies. To help you find the right one, here’s a list of some of the most anticipated must-see movies of the summer.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’ (May 5)

It’s been six years since the Guardians of the Galaxy had their own film. With this third film acting as James Gunn’s MCU swan song, there will surely be some tear-jerking moments, especially since the plot revolves around Star-Lord mourning Gamora. Also, trailers have had a heavy focus on Rocket, leading many to suspect this could be his final appearance in the MCU as well. The question is: How will the MCU bid farewell to one it’s one of its most recognizable teams?

‘Fast X’ (May 19)

The Fast and the Furious films are dumb, silly nonsense; however, all good things must come to an end. Fast X is the second to last film in the series, and it doesn’t seem like the franchise is slowing down with only two films left. This time around, we have Jason Mamoa as the villain, John Cena’s Jakob Toretto as a hero instead of a villain and, of course, Vin Diesel pulling off more ridiculous stunts in cars. With a film like this, how could you go wrong?

‘The Little Mermaid’ (May 26)

Even though it caused controversy with its casting of Halle Bailey, The Little Mermaid has managed to generate a lot of interest. The film, of course, is a remake of the original 1989 film. Disney has been doing these remakes for years, and they seem to have varying degrees of success. This one will be a must-see for fans of the original or musicals in general.

‘Spider-Man Across the Spiderverse’ (June 2)

As the sequel to the beloved animated film, Spider-Man Into the Spiderverse, Spider-Man Across the Spiderverse is set to be a blockbuster hit. This film will introduce even more Spidermen and a conflict that will cause tension between protagonist Miles Morales and the various other Spider-Man that populate the multiverse. Into the Spiderverse was filled with beautiful visuals and had a great story. So far, it looks like Across the Spiderverse will as well.

‘The Flash’ (June 16)

Warner Bros has been struggling with DC Comics films for about a decade and these have only gotten worse as The Flash star Ezra Miller made headlines for their erratic behavior and trouble with law enforcement. This only hurt the reputation of The Flash movie, which has been in development for over five years. However, after all the controversy and delays, the film will be released in June, and, so far, its trailers have gained positive feedback. The film will see the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman, as well as Ben Affleck’s Batman. Both will star alongside Miller’s Flash and Sasha Calle’s Supergirl in an alternate reality adventure. As Gunn steps in to build the new DC cinematic universe, The Flash could create positive momentum for Warner Bros upcoming slate of comic book films

‘Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1’ (July 14)

This summer, Mission Impossible is back for another exciting spy adventure. Tom Cruise returns to his role as Ethan Hunt for more insane stunts and action scenes. The film was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic but will be coming to theaters in July. It seems like a great film to enjoy as we await the release of the next James Bond film.

‘Barbie’ (July 21)

Barbie is going to be one of those films people talk about years later, regardless of its quality. The fact that it’s a film about one of the most iconic toys ever created is enough to get people into the theater. Having actors like Margot Robbie, Simu Liu and Ryan Gosling won’t hurt the film either. This will be a film that has its pop culture moment and dominates social media for a while. You’ll want to see it this summer, so you don’t miss out.

‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ (August 2)

The last film starring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles came out in 2016. This summer, the heroes in a half shell return to theaters — only, this time, they’re animated. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is a new origin story for the turtles and will see them taking on an army of mutants as they become heroes for the first time. Some of these mutants are set to be voiced by actors such as Hannibal Buress, Cena, Rose Byrne, Ice Cube and many more recognizable names in Hollywood. It’s been over a decade since the last animated TMNT film hit theaters. Hopefully, this one is better than the last.

