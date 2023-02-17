Ted Lasso season 3 will officially kick off on Apple TV Plus on Wednesday, March 15.

Announced as a Valentine’s Day-style gift, the hit Apple TV Plus soccer comedy series will finally debut on one of world’s best streaming services in just over one month’s time (at the time of writing, anyway).

The reveal was made alongside a first teaser for Ted Lasso season 3. In it, the show’s supporting cast are shown making their own “Believe” signs in their customary creative ways – you know, after the old one was destroyed in the season 2 finale – and posting them around AFC Richmond’s changing room. Check out the teaser below:

The multi-award winning TV show’s return marks the first time that an Apple TV Plus series will launch mid-week. Ted Lasso‘s previous seasons had aired on Fridays, meaning it’ll vie with Marvel’s TV shows on Disney Plus – if any, such as Loki season 2 or Secret Invasion, are released between March and June – for viewers’ attention on Wednesdays moving forward.

Not content with providing eager fans with an official launch date and teaser, Apple also released the plot synopsis for Ted Lasso’s third season.

“Newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the ‘wonder kid,’ has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United,” the synopsis reads.

“In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert, and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.”

With an official start date announced, the future of the Apple original series, which is one of the best Apple TV Plus shows around, is set to dominate discussions again. Ted Lasso‘s creators have regularly stated that the show was always billed a trilogy, but teases from the cast and crew – particularly in the last 12 months – have given fans hope that the series could continue in some vein post-season 3. It’s unclear if that’ll be with a fourth season, or as a spin-off or two.

Surprisingly, Apple declined to confirm the addition of any actors to the show’s burgeoning cast, choosing instead to reveal that all of season 1 and 2’s major players will return for its next installment. It seems, then, that Ted Lasso season 3 will have more than a few surprises in store for audiences throughout its forthcoming 12-episode run.

AfterTed Lasso season 3 premieres on March 15, new episodes will launch on the streaming platform every Wednesday until season 3’s final episode is released on Wednesday, June 7.

This article was written by Tom Power from TechRadar and was legally licensed through the Industry Dive Content Marketplace. Please direct all licensing questions to legal@industrydive.com.

