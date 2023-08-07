Sweepstakes Winner Scores Trip of A Lifetime To U.S. Open

“I almost need to pinch myself!” Mike said, while standing on the 18th fairway at the Los Angeles Country Club on Saturday of the U.S. Open. “Tomorrow, whoever is going to win this tournament will walk down this fairway right before winning a Major Championship, and I’m here in person!”

Mike was the winner of the Open Flyaway Sweepstakes, DIRECTV’s monthly customer-only sweepstakes from May 2023. As the winner, he received an exclusive trip for two to Los Angeles to watch the U.S. Open, one of the PGA’s Major Championships, which has been a bucket list trip for Mike and his brother, Dan. “When I got the call, I was skeptical at first, but I kept digging into it and started thinking that this could actually be real.” Mike’s prize included roundtrip airfare, an ocean-view hotel room, limo transportation for every leg of the journey, DIRECTV and U.S. Open merchandise, and of course, two Trophy Club Tickets, granting access to exclusive lounge areas on Saturday and Sunday of the U.S. Open.

As an avid sports fan, Mike saw the sweepstakes in his email and decided to enter because it was a prize that was very interesting to him. “I’m a big sports guy. The reason I have DIRECTV is because all the live sports I can watch, and if I can’t watch it live, I record it on DVR. I just don’t have the patience to piece it all together with various streaming platforms, logins, and usernames. When I saw a sweepstakes to an event that I’ve always wanted to attend, I signed up right away.”

Highlights from Saturday morning at the Los Angeles Country Club included following pros, Sergio Garcia and Patrick Reed for the front 9 before catching up with one of Mike’s favorite golfers, Shane Lowry, and cheering him on for a few holes. After lunch, refreshments, and a brief respite from the sun in the air-conditioned Trophy Club, Mike and Dan headed back out on the course for the afternoon. The highlight of the afternoon was getting a great spot right off the tee on the very short par 3, hole 15 and watching all the leaders come by with the hopes of a hole in one.

Sunday highlights included watching the battle between Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, and Scottie Scheffler to claim the U.S. Open Championship. “The energy on the course was amazing.” The weekend concluded with watching Wyndham Clark claim his first major as the sun was setting on the Los Angeles Country Club.

Meet some of our other sweepstakes winners including Rigoverto, Melinda, Don and Mike.

