When was the last time you were on the edge of your seat? When you just couldn’t wait to see what happens next? If you need a little drama in your life, it’s time to grab your popcorn and dive into one of these top suspenseful movies.

What Are the Best Suspense Movies Available Now?

From Hitchcock to Shyamalan, there’s no shortage of suspense to choose from. And thanks to the internet, you can watch nearly anything, whenever you want. Start with these top 10 suspenseful movies on DIRECTV.

‘Rear Window’ (1968)

Alfred Hitchcock was a master of suspense. Case in point: Rear Window, which tells the tale of a wheelchair-bound man who suspects something very bad has happened to his neighbor’s wife. As we see the world through his camera lens, we share his suspicions — but are equally helpless to do anything. With it’s slow burn and satisfying payoff, this movie was one of the original answers to the question, “What are suspense movies?”

‘Witness’ (1985)

A young Amish boy (Lukas Haas) has witnessed a murder, and it’s up to John Book (Harrison Ford) to protect him and his mother. They hide in the Amish countryside, where romance and danger quickly intertwine. With its unique setting and characters, its crossover appeal as a love story and its documentary-like style, Witness sets itself apart in the suspense movies category.

‘The Talented Mr. Ripley’ (1999)

Tom Ripley wasn’t born into the good life. If he wants it, he’ll have to take it — and he has the talents to do just that. With a dark, unnerving, yet charming performance from Matt Damon as the title character and polished cinematography and direction, The Talented Mr. Ripley may be one of the top suspense movies of the ’90s.

‘No Country for Old Men’ (2007)

Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin) took something that didn’t belong to him. Now he has a killer (Javier Bardem) and a cop (Tommy Lee Jones) on his trail. No Country for Old Men doesn’t skimp on the thrill of the chase, but it’s also a study of what it means to be pure evil, and it is one of those suspenseful movies that leaves you with a feeling that lingers.

‘Black Swan’ (2010)

Do you think of ballerinas when you think of the best suspense movies? You will after you see Black Swan. Centered on prima ballerina Nina (Natalie Portman) and her new competition Lily (Mila Kunis), the film is about what happens when you let your passion rule your life. As Nina devolves into madness, the intensity rises, until a dramatic final act.

‘Get Out’ (2017)

Jordan Peele is a man of many talents. We already knew he was an excellent writer and actor, and with Get Out, he proved he can also direct. Billed as a horror movie, Get Out has a slow build-up that ultimately leads to a thrilling, unpredictable final act, with enough menacing moments and unsettling scenes to qualify it as a suspense movie, too.

‘A Quiet Place’ (2018)

While not his debut, A Quiet Place put John Krasinksi on the map as a director. It’s part post-apocalyptic drama, part horror and part suspenseful thriller movie — and it all takes place in near-silence. Mysterious creatures have taken over the earth, hunting humans using their sense of hearing. One family has survived, but they have to do more. They have to find a way to fight back.

‘Parasite’ (2019)

Kim Ki-woo (Choi Woo-sik) lands a life-changing job as a tutor for a wealthy family in Seoul. But he’s about to change their lives, too. Parasite is a Korean masterpiece that takes on questions of class, greed and discrimination, all wrapped up in a tense, entertaining package that made it one of the best suspenseful movies of the year when it was released.

‘The Menu’ (2022)

The Menu is a satirical send-up of the restaurant industry, but the humor has a dark undercurrent. Anya Taylor-Joy plays Margot, a last-minute date for Tyler (Nicholas Hoult) to an incredibly exclusive restaurant. Ralph Fiennes masterfully plays the obsessive, neurotic Chef Slowik — who is serving up more than his guests bargained for.

‘Knock at the Cabin’ (2023)

Nearly any M. Night Shyamalan film could have made this list, but his latest venture is one of the best new suspenseful thriller movies. The premise is simple: A family is vacationing at a cabin when a group shows up preaching about the end of the world. To stop it, the family must do something unthinkable. With great performances from Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, Jonathan Groff and more, Knock at the Cabin is worth a watch.

