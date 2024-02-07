DIRECTV support icon

DIRECTV to Showcase Sports with Dave & Busters and Ronald McDonald House Charities® in Greater Las Vegas

DIRECTV, a leader in sports and entertainment for 30 years, will bring fans closer to the football action and stars they love at multiple activations in Greater Las Vegas this week ahead of and during the Big Game.

Festivities will get underway on Thursday morning when star quarterback Sam Hartman embarks on a tour of Radio Row at the world-famous Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Hartman is on the ground showcasing the power of DIRECTV for sports fans ahead of a watch party at Dave & Busters in Summerlin, Nev. that will also host families past and present from Ronald McDonald House Charities of Las Vegas. This kicks off year two of a multi-year collaboration with RMHC to deliver live sports and entertainment through DIRECTV to bring families the comforts of homes when they can’t be.

On Sunday, DIRECTV for BUSINESS and Dave & Busters will host a joint Big Game Watch Party for Las Vegas area patrons looking to be a part of the live excitement found throughout the Las Vegas area. As a part of the event, local RMHC families will enjoy the Slimetime game presented by Nickelodeon as well as special guest appearances from SpongeBob SquarePants and current pro football player, Tyler Lockett.

2024 marks the second consecutive year that DIRECTV has done something for RMHC families leading up to and on Big Game Sunday. In 2023, DIRECTV worked alongside Lockett to raise awareness for RMHC during the American Corn Hole Celebrity Tournament and DIRECTV surprised a family with the Big Game experience of a lifetime because of their commitment to give back to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Northern Arizona.

