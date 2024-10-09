DIRECTV’s SignalSaver Earns Technology and Engineering Emmy Award

DIRECTV has garnered significant recognition at this year’s prestigious Technology and Engineering Emmy Awards, taking home some sought-after accolades. This recognition is for our groundbreaking satellite feature, SignalSaver.

What Did We Win?

The Technology and Engineering Emmy Awards, recognize outstanding achievements in the development of television technology. They are presented by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS). A Technology and Engineering Emmy can be awarded to an individual, a company, or a scientific or technical organization for their contributions to the development and standardization of engineering technologies. These advancements have either significantly improved existing methods or have introduced innovative approaches that have had a substantial impact on how television is transmitted, recorded, or received. The award recipients are determined by a panel of experienced engineers in the television industry.

The Technology and Engineering Emmy Awards are part of the same family as the Emmy Awards, but are presented during a different ceremony.



Why Did We Win an Emmy?

The official honor nods to the development of stream switching technology between satellite broadcast and internet to improve signal reliability. At DIRECTV, we call this free feature, designed for our satellite customers, SignalSaver.

SignalSaver taps into both the power of beaming over satellite and the reliability of internet, ensuring that connected customers never miss a minute of their favorite sports, news or entertainment.

