Enjoy award-winning original series, star-studded movies, groundbreaking documentaries, comedy specials and more. SHOWTIME® is also the home of live combat sports with over 40 live fight nights a year featuring SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® and BELLATOR MMA™ events. You’ll find something for every mood.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM SHO

‘Yellowjackets’

New Season On Air Mar 26 and Streaming Mar 24

Starring: Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci, Samantha Hanratty, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Sophie Nelisse, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Liv Hewson, Courtney Eaton, Kevin Alves, Simone Kessell and Lauren Ambrose.

Nominated for 7 Emmy® Awards. The Yellowjackets barely made it through summer, but now as winter begins to bite, we’ll see if hunger and desperation turn into full-on psychosis. Meanwhile, 25 years later, each survivor must determine if the darkness is coming for them or from them.

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

On Air & Streaming Now

Starring: Academy Award® winners Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

When an interdimensional rupture threatens to unravel reality, the fate of the world is suddenly in the hands of a most unlikely hero: an overwhelmed immigrant mother. As bizarre and bewildering dangers emerge from the many possible universes, she must learn to channel her newfound powers and fight to save her home, her family, and herself.

Watch this 7 Academy Awards® winner, including Best Picture on SHOWTIME®.

‘Your Honor’

All Episodes Streaming Now

Starring: Bryan Cranston, Michael Stuhlbarg, Hope Davis and Rosie Perez.

Bryan Cranston stars as a judge confronting his deepest convictions when his son is involved in a hit and run that embroils an organized crime family. He faces a series of impossible choices and discovers how far a father will go to save his son’s life.

Watch Your Honor.

‘Waco: The Aftermath’

New Limited Series Streaming Apr 14

Starring: Michael Shannon, John Leguizamo, Giovanni Ribisi, David Costabile, J. Smith Cameron, John Hoogenakker, Keean Johnson and Abbey Lee.

Five-part drama series portraying the searing aftermath of the disastrous FBI 1993 standoff at the Branch Davidian compound – an event that galvanized American militia movements and helped radicalize Timothy McVeigh, Terry Nichols and many others.

‘The CHI’

Seasons 1 – 5 Available, Season 6 Coming Soon

Starring: Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Curtiss Cook, Luke James and Birgundi Baker.

On Chicago’s south side, an average day finds kids prepping for school as their parents head off to work, young adults trying to make a living, and the elders keeping an eye on things from their front porches. But in this tough neighborhood, real dangers threaten daily to squelch dreams, and the simplest decisions can have life or death consequences. From Emmy® winner Lena Waithe, The Chi is a timely coming-of-age drama series centered on a group of residents who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.

‘Marcel The Shell With Shoes On’

On Air & Streaming Now

An adorable shell named Marcel finds newfound fame after an online short film brings him millions of passionate fans, as well as unprecedented dangers and a new hope at finding his long-lost family. Featuring Jenny Slate and Nathan Fielder.

‘George & Tammy’

All Episodes Streaming Now

Starring: Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon.

Jessica Chastain wins SAG Award ® for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for her depiction of Tammy Wynette in GEORGE & TAMMY.

Limited series that chronicles the country music power couple, Tammy Wynette and George Jones, whose complicated-but-enduring relationship inspired some of the most iconic music of all time. Remembered as the “First Lady of Country Music,” Wynette’s most successful song “Stand by Your Man” remains one of the most iconic and best-selling country singles by a female artist. Known for his once-in-a-lifetime voice, George Jones’ song “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” is still widely called the greatest country song of all time. With over 30 number-one country songs between them, including duets “We’re Gonna Hold On,” “Golden Ring” and “Near You,” George and Tammy’s legacy, both musically and romantically, remains one of the greatest love stories ever told.

‘The Last Manhunt’

On Air & Streaming Now

Starring: Martin Sensmeirer, Mainei Kinimaka and Jason Momoa.

Based on true events in the early 1900s Wild West, Willie Boy falls in love with Carlota from the Chemehuevi tribe despite being forbidden to be together. A fatal incident forces the young couple to flee the only place they know as home.

Watch The Last Manhunt.

