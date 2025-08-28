Joyous SDFC Pride Night Marks Club’s Historic Playoff Achievement

On Saturday, August 23, San Diego FC kicked off their inaugural SDFC Pride Night in a fabulous partnership with San Diego Pride. The event saw a great turnout, including representatives from DIRECTV’s Queers & Allies Council, with Chair Allison Morgan and member Michael Lopez joining in the festivities. With SDFC currently reigning supreme in the Western Conference and vying for their playoff spot in this exciting opening season, it was a night filled with joyous occasions; and what better way to celebrate than with pride?

The Partnership

Since the partnership was unveiled in July 2024, DIRECTV and SDFC have been busy concocting delightful events for fans. Not only the proud sponsor of SDFC’s jerseys (adorned with the DIRECTV logo on both the primary and secondary kits) DIRECTV also brings exclusive content features, co-branded retail promotions and in-stadium signage to ensure that fans enjoy the full DIRECTV experience.

Pride Night Festivities

The festivities kicked off at Fan Fest, as fans gathered for pre-match revelry starting at 4:30 PM. To sweeten the deal, the first 10,000 attendees for the 7:30 PM match walked away with a stylish Pride-themed luggage tag, courtesy of Alaska Airlines. And for those who opted for the Theme Night Ticket Package, a limited-edition Pride-themed bucket hat was provided for a fun fashion moment.

The Match

The match marked SDFC history by clinching its first playoff spot in the 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs with a 0-0 draw against the Portland Timbers at Snapdragon Stadium. In doing so, they became the first team this season to secure a postseason berth and the fastest expansion club to do so, achieving it in just 28 matches, one match quicker than the 2009 Seattle Sounders.

The draw not only added another point to SDFC’s tally, keeping them at the top of the Western Conference, but it also featured a dose of drama as two first-half goals were canceled after VAR reviews. Despite the hiccup, SDFC is still in the running for the Supporters’ Shield, currently holding strong in second place with 53 points, just behind the Philadelphia Union at 54.

An Incredible Night in an Incredible Season

SDFC Pride Night proved to be a fantastic celebration of inclusivity and community spirit in the world of sports. DIRECTV was thrilled to cheer for SDFC alongside its fans, as the team continues its remarkable journey in its inaugural season. Look forward to more exciting matches and DIRECTV-supported events as this truly remarkable first season continues to play out!