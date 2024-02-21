DIRECTV support icon

Enjoy Paramount+ with SHOWTIME HALF OFF FOR 3 MONTHS*
A Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscription includes award- winning SHOWTIME programming you’re accustomed to, like hit series Yellowjackets and The Chi, groundbreaking documentaries and star-studded movies, you’ll get select critically-acclaimed Paramount+ originals like Halo and Mayor of Kingstown, plus fan favorites like Star Trek: Discovery.

Plus you can watch even MORE Paramount+ originals like 1883 and 1923, blockbuster movies like Top Gun: Maverick and action-packed live sports with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan on Paramount+. Stream ad free, on the go and across all your devices all your devices at no additional cost.

WHAT IS INCLUDED WITH A PARAMOUNT+ WITH SHOWTIME SUBSCRIPTION?

Get hooked on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME with the return of the hit series, Halo, award winning films like Everything Everywhere All At Once and The Whale and classic favorites like The Wolf on Wall Street and Titanic. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. 

DIRECTV

Watch Paramount+ with SHOWTIME East & West channels, 10 SHOWTIME multi-plex channels, including TMC and FLIX.

Channels: 545-556

DIRECTV STREAM

Watch Paramount+ with SHOWTIME East, 6 SHOWTIME multi-plex channels, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME on demand. 

Channels: 545-552

U-VERSE

Watch Paramount+ with SHOWTIME East & West channels, 10 SHOWTIME multi-plex channels, TMC and FLIX, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME on demand.

Channels: 852-866 | 1852-1866 HD

TMC: 882-885 | 1882-1885

FLIX: 890

HIGHLIGHTS 

Halo

Star Trek: Discovery

Sexy Beast


The Whale


Mayor of Kingstown

Titanic

Paramount+ and SHOWTIME are registered trademarks of Paramount Global. Individual programs, devices and marks are the property of their respective owners. All Rights Reserved.

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."

