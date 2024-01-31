Our Favorite Fashion Movie Icons From the 2000s

The 2000s were dripping with both incredible and questionable fashion choices, and right now they’re all having quite the resurgence. We’re taking a trip down memory lane to explore some of the iconic outfits and characters in ‘00s movies that inspired millennials around the world with their creative, innovative and outrageous statement pieces. Now is the perfect time for a movie night to plan your next shopping trip with some help from DIRECTV streaming.

Jam-packed with pink, sequins and perfect blowouts, Legally Blonde dominated the 2000s when it comes to fashion inspiration. Reese Witherspoon plays Elle Woods, a glamorous sorority sister who is dumped by her boyfriend for being too, well … blonde. Proving she’s much more than a pretty face, Elle decides to follow him to Harvard Law School (what, like it’s hard?) to win him back. Overcoming the blonde-bimbo stereotype in epic fashion, Elle is an unstoppable force who also proves to be an incredible lawyer. Elle’s wardrobe is so good that Reese had it written into her contract that she got to keep every piece, from the pink sequined bikini to the matching tie for her on screen dog, Bruiser. We completely understand why. Millennials around the world found inspiration in Elle’s trailblazing wardrobe as well as in her fight, perseverance and growth. Barbie dolls walked so Elle Woods could run so movie Barbie could sprint a marathon.

“On Wednesdays we wear pink” …. Clearly pink was having a moment in the 2000s, because it was both extremely prevalent and an important fashion rule in the Mean Girls code of conduct. Full of memorable one-liners and iconic outfits, Mean Girls is a hilarious comedy that follows previously homeschooled Cady (Lindsay Lohan) as she transitions into the wild world of American High School and is taken in by The Plastics, the ‘cool’ girls that reign over the social hierarchy. Unaware of unspoken rules, Cady makes the mistake of crushing on Regina George’s ex-boyfriend. As the leader of The Plastics, Regina (Rachel McAdams) cannot let this slide and it doesn’t take long for the true nature of her and her minions to come out, and ‘cool’ girls quickly transform into ‘mean’ girls. This movie is stacked with incredible outfits and trends, some of which are still alive and kicking today. Special shoutout to Regina’s mom with her pink juicy couture tracksuit, and The Plastic’s totally inappropriate Christmas outfits for their school talent show. Get in loser, we’re going shopping… it’s time to bring some 2000s flare back to your closet.

Jennifer’s Body is a comedy-horror that people didn’t know what to make of when it first came out, but over the years has become a feminist cult classic full of iconic 2000s looks. Megan Fox plays Jennifer, a demonically possessed high-school cheerleader who turns into a succubus, devouring the flesh of her male classmates. Her childhood best friend (Amanda Seyfried) is caught up in Jennifer’s wrath and might be the only person who can stop her killing spree. Megan Fox is a true 2000s fashion icon as Jennifer, bringing us expertly layered tank tops with low-rise jeans, heart-shaped necklaces, puffer jackets with mini skirts and the choker with prom dress combo. A legendary wardrobe that we’re still talking about today, these looks are worthy of a come back (and let’s face it, some already are).

