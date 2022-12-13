DIRECTV STREAM customers can now rent or buy movies and purchase TV episodes directly from the DIRECTV STREAM device, opening up a world of possibility. On top of all the great content already available, customers can now browse over 25,000 movies and TV episodes to rent or buy – with new releases added weekly.

With new blockbuster releases like Black Adam and The Fabelmans alongside hit TV show episodes like Yellowstone, DIRECTV STREAM customers will have access to a seemingly endless catalog of their favorites.

How to Rent or Buy Movies and TV Episodes with DIRECTV STREAM

On the DIRECTV STREAM Device you can find an ever-growing list of movies and TV episodes by exploring titles in the On Demand or Watch Now sections of the menu.

Search titles with Keyword Search or a Voice Command (try “movies to buy” or by saying the title) or peruse collections of new releases, movies and shows on sale in the Watch Now or On Demand sections

Rent or buy the title you want by completing the simple transaction

Watch instantly or find it later under Purchases in the My Library tab

When you see a “$” shown underneath the title in the search results, that means its available to rent or buy.

How to Find Purchased and Rented Movies and TV Episodes

You can locate your purchased and rented movies and TV episodes by visiting My Library >> Purchases on your DIRECTV STREAM Device.

Your purchased titles will remain in your library as long as you are a DIRECTV STREAM customer. Rented titles are available for viewing for 30 days. Once started you have at least two days to watch, and in some cases longer.

Find answers to other common questions in this support article.

Get DIRECTV

The only way to rent movies or buy your favorite TV episodes on both DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM is with your subscription. Get yours now and get watching.

The content featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."