As we kick off November and the season of giving, many series, big sporting events and exciting shows have us feeling very grateful.

‘The White Lotus’ – HBO® – Sundays 9/8c

Season two journeys to The White Lotus Sicily, but alongside the elegant hospitality is the same dysfunction and hilarity that its Hawaii branch had to offer. Watch The White Lotus on HBO® Sundays at 9/8c.

‘Cribs’ – MTV – Thursdays 9/8c

We are again welcomed into celebrities’ homes to appreciate their extravagant lifestyles and outlandish taste. The early aughts pop culture favorite is back on Thursdays on MTV.

‘The Really Loud House’ – Nickelodeon – Nov. 3

What happens when The Loud House gets even louder? We’ll find out when the Loud family ventures into real life with The Really Loud House on Nickelodeon.

‘Lopez vs. Lopez’ – NBC – Nov. 4

You think George Lopez is stubborn? Wait until you meet his daughter. In Lopez vs. Lopez, we find out who will prevail when they face off on NBC.

NASCAR Championship Weekend – NBC – Nov. 5-6

The NASCAR Cup Championship will take its laps on the Phoenix Raceway over the Nov. 5-6 weekend in a showdown for the series’ top prize. Gas up for the big event on NBC.

‘SPECTOR’ – SHOWTIME® – Nov. 6

This four-part documentary dives deep into the life of an enigmatic producer Phil Spector and the night actress Lana Clarkson died in his mansion. Dig into this captivating true story on SHOWTIME®.

‘Dangerous Liaisons’ – STARZ® – Nov. 6

This new historical fiction series preludes the classic story of love and war set in pre-revolutionary Paris. Get involved in Dangerous Liaisons on STARZ®.

‘Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals’ – HBO® – Nov. 9

The highly acclaimed reality series Hard Knocks now gets behind the scenes, and clipboards, with the Arizona Cardinals. See what Hard Knocks this NFC West contender goes through this season.

56th CMA Awards – ABC – Nov. 9

Hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will lead us through the 56th Annual Country Music Association Awards show during its live broadcast on ABC from Nashville, Tennessee.

‘Yellowstone’ – Paramount Network – Nov. 13

The Duttons return with higher stakes and more to lose, with family at the forefront in season 5. Watch the two-hour premiere on Paramount Network on Nov. 13.

Get DIRECTV now so you never miss your favorite shows!

The content featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."