Family-Friendly Movies to Watch with the Lights On this Halloween

Spooky season is here, which means it’s prime Halloween movie watching time. But that doesn’t necessarily mean everyone wants to be scared. Check out this list of family-friendly Halloween movies that bring plenty of the spooky spirit but not so much in the cover-your-eyes, nightmare-inducing kind of way that keeps kids (and adults) up at night. Keep the lights on and rent these fun family-oriented Halloween flicks for as low as $2.99 each!

How to Watch Halloween Movies on DIRECTV

With DIRECTV via Satellite

Go to Channel 125 to rent these and 1000s of other titles

Find these movies in the Halloween Movies folder

Use the “-” button on your remote to search for other Movies and TV shows

With DIRECTV via Internet

Press the Home button on your remote and click left to find the Video Store on the side menu

Find these movies in the $2.99+ Family Halloween Movies row

Halloween Movies row Use the Google Assistant/MIC button on your remote and use your voice to search for other Movies and TV shows

Rent the below Halloween favorites and so much more for as low as $2.99 each.

‘Hotel Transylvania’

Join Count Dracula (voiced by Adam Sandler) at his monsters-only resort, Hotel Transylvania, as he and his monster friends — including Griffin the Invisible Man (David Spade), Frankenstein (Kevin James) and Wayne the werewolf (Steve Buscemi) — celebrate the 118th birthday of his daughter, Mavis (Selena Gomez). All’s well until a human named Jonathan (Andy Samberg) mistakenly stumbles upon the hotel and falls in love with Mavis, sending Dracula into overprotective mode.

‘Casper’

Eager to find a treasure in her newly-inherited mansion, spoiled heiress Carrigan (Cathy Moriarty) hires Dr. Harvey, an afterlife therapist (Bill Pullman) — along with his daughter Kat (Christina Ricci) — to move in and rid the spooky home of the ghosts that live there. While Kat quickly bonds with Casper, a friendly child ghost, Dr. Harvey focuses on the other spirits in the mansion — Casper’s not-so-friendly uncles Stretch, Stinkie, and Fatso — with the goal of helping them resolve their unfinished business to cross over to the other side. Of course, things never go as planned!

‘Goosebumps’

R.L. Stine’s classic Goosebumps book series comes to life in this 2015 film. Zach (Dylan Minnette) moves to Madison, Delaware, with his mom where he quickly meets his neighbor Hannah (Odeya Rush) and her father R.L. Stine (Jack Black) — the author of the best-selling Goosebumps series. When Zach accidentally releases the monsters from Stine’s stories, chaos ensues and it’s up to Zach, Hannah, and Stine to capture the monsters and put them back in the stories where they belong before they destroy everything.

‘Coco’

This beautifully animated film by Disney Pixar follows Miguel, a young boy with dreams of becoming a musician like his idol Ernesto de la Cruz, despite his family’s long-standing ban on music. On Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), Miguel accidentally enters the Land of the Dead while trying to prove his talent. There, he meets his ancestors and teams up with a charming trickster named Héctor. Together, they embark on a journey to uncover the truth behind Miguel’s family’s history and his connection to music.

‘The Addams Family’ (1991)

They’re creepy, they’re kooky and they’re all a little spooky! Based on the characters from the classic 1964 TV show, this 1991 classic has the Addams Family — Gomez, his wife Morticia and their children Wednesday and Pugsley — reuniting with who they think is their long-lost Uncle Fester. In reality, Fester is a con-artist who, along with his accomplice, are conspiring to steal the family’s fortune.

Tim Burton’s ‘Corpse Bride’

In this stop-motion animated film by Tim Burton, Victor (Johnny Depp) is nervous about his arranged marriage to Victoria (Emily Watson). While practicing his wedding vows in the woods, he accidentally proposes to a mysterious corpse bride named Emily (Helena Bonham Carter), who rises from the dead, believing they are now married. Victor is then whisked away to the Land of the Dead, where he learns Emily’s tragic backstory. As he tries to return to the world of the living and reunite with Victoria, Victor is torn between loyalty, love and Emily’s hopes for justice.

‘Coraline’

This stop-motion animated film follows Coraline Jones, who moves into a new house with her distracted and busy parents. Feeling neglected, Coraline discovers a secret door that leads to an alternate, seemingly perfect version of her life, where her “Other Mother” and “Other Father” are attentive and loving. However, this alternate world quickly reveals a sinister side, as Coraline learns that her “Other Mother” has dark intentions. Coraline must find a way to escape and save her real parents before being trapped forever.

‘Ghostbusters’

Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters! After three parapsychologists — Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), and Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis) — lose their university jobs, they start a ghost-hunting business in New York City called the Ghostbusters. As paranormal activity increases, the Ghostbusters become local heroes, but they soon face their biggest challenge: an ancient, powerful entity named Gozer, who threatens to bring about the end of the world. With the help of their fourth team member, Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson), the Ghostbusters must stop Gozer and save the city.

‘Scooby-Doo’ (2002)

In this live-action version of the classic cartoon characters, Scooby-Doo, Shaggy (Matthew Lillard), Fred (Freddie Prinze Jr.), Daphne (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and Velma (Linda Cardellini) are summoned to investigate a series of seemingly paranormal incidents at the ultra-hip Spring Break hot spot.

‘The Addams Family’ (2019)

The creepy, kooky and spooky family is back, but this time, they’re animated. Follow Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, Uncle Fester and Grandma as they prepare for a visit from their relatives. Trouble arises when shady TV personality Margaux Needler realizes that the Addams’ eerie hilltop mansion stands in between her and her dream to sell all the neighborhood’s houses.

‘Hocus Pocus’

It doesn’t get more “classic 90’s Halloween movie” than Hocus Pocus. Set in Salem, Massachusetts, the Sanderson Sisters — Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mary (Kathy Najimy) — are resurrected when Max, who is new to town, accidentally lights the Black Flame Candle. The Sanderson sisters, who were executed in 1693 for practicing dark magic, return with a plan to steal the life force of children to restore their youth. Max, his sister Dani and his friend Allison, with the help of an immortal black cat named Binx, must stop the witches before they complete their sinister plan by sunrise.

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’

This stop-motion animated Disney cult classic follows Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, who becomes bored with Halloween. While on a wooded wander, Jack stumbles on Christmas Town and becomes entranced by the holiday. He decides to take over Christmas by kidnapping Santa Claus and taking on the role of delivering presents. However, Jack’s good intentions go awry as his creepy Halloween-themed gifts cause chaos. With the help of Sally, a ragdoll who loves Jack, he must fix his mistake and save Christmas.

‘Beetlejuice’

A classic directed by Tim Burton, Beetlejuice follows a recently deceased couple, Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara Maitland (Geena Davis), who find themselves trapped as ghosts in their home. When an obnoxious, living family — the Deetzes — moves in, they try to scare them away but are unsuccessful. Desperate for help, they summon — by saying his name three times — Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton), a mischievous and crude “bio-exorcist” from the underworld, to scare the Deetzes away. However, they quickly learn that they’ve summoned more than they bargained for as Beetlejuice’s chaotic and dangerous methods spiral out of control.

‘Practical Magic’

Sally (Sandra Bullock) and Gillian Owens (Nicole Kidman) were born into a magical family but have mostly avoided practicing witchcraft. However, when Gillian’s boyfriend, Jimmy, dies unexpectedly, the Owens sisters give themselves a lesson in difficult magic. As policeman Gary grows suspicious, the girls struggle to resurrect Jimmy, unwittingly injecting his corpse with an evil spirit that threatens to end their family line.

‘Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events’

The Baudelaire siblings, orphaned by a fire, start their cursed tale once they are sent off to live with a distant and cruel relative, Count Olaf. As he quests for their inheritance, the children embark on a journey and meet many interesting and quirky individuals along the way, with Olaf not far behind them.

