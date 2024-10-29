2024 NFL Highest-Paid Players: Who Makes the Most

There’s never a shortage of eye-popping headlines detailing the lucrative contracts of some of the NFL’s most well-known and best players. It’s also not uncommon to see a few high-profile games of chicken being played between players and their teams during the off-season.

So, which players have been able to negotiate the biggest big of cash? Let’s take a look at the top-paid NFL players in the league.

Who are the Highest Paid NFL Players in 2024?

So, with all of that money flying around the NFL, which players haul in the most money?

Quarterback is the most important role on an NFL team and one of the hardest positions to play. A good franchise QBs like Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and Tua Tagovailoa can make or break a team’s success and, as such, tend to be some of the highest paid players.

Unsurprisingly, that means the top 15 most lucrative contracts in the NFL all belong to quarterbacks:

Player Team Total Contract Per Year Joe Burrow Bengals $275M $55M Trevor Lawrence Jaguars $275M $55M Jordan Love Packers $220M $55M Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins $212.4M $53M Jared Goff Lions $212M $53M Justin Herbert Chargers $262.5M $52.5M Lamar Jackson Ravens $260M $52M Jalen Hurts Eagles $255M $51M Kyler Murray Cardinals $230M $46.1M Deshaun Watson Browns $230M $46M Kirk Cousins Falcons $180M $45M Patrick Mahomes Chiefs $450M $45M Josh Allen Bills $258M $43M Matt Stafford Rams $160M $40M

Clearly, it pays to be behind center in the NFL, but what about the other positions? You can’t have a football team without a fully staffed offense and defense, and the teams with true grade-A talent in those positions pay them well.

Here are some of the top-earning players in the league who are not quarterbacks:

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: Justin Jefferson, the Minnesota Vikings’ standout #1 wide receiver, is the highest paid non-quarterback player in the NFL, and for good reason: He’s easily the best at the position playing right now. Jefferson has secured some truly astounding and improbable catches and has nearly 6,000 receiving yards in his first four years, more than any other player ever.

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers: Edge rusher Nick Bosa is a force to be reckoned with and the bane of many a star quarterback. The second highest paid non-QB player in the league, he was the second overall pick by the 49ers in 2019 and the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year.

A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles: Another of the league’s best wideouts, Brown joined the Eagles on a trade from the Tennessee Titans in 2022. Since then, he’s been a dominant force on the field, helping in no small part lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance (though they lost to the Chiefs) that year.

Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs: Jones has been a Chief since he was drafted by the team in 2016, and he’s been a critical piece of their defense ever since, helping the team cement its dynasty status and netting himself three Super Bowl rings along the way. He’s the third highest-paid non-QB player in the league.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions: St. Brown has been the clear top offensive weapon for the ascendant Detroit Lions franchise since he was drafted by the team in 2021. A fourth-round pick, he began to show his true potential in the 2022 season and helped take the team all the way to the NFC Championship with over 1,500 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. He was rewarded for his efforts with a four-year, $120 million contract extension.

Here’s a look at the rest of the top 20 non-QB players with the highest pay:

Player Team Position Total Contract Per Year Justin Jefferson Vikings Wide Receiver $140M $35M Nick Bosa 49ers Edge Rusher $170M $34M A.J. Brown Eagles Wide Receiver $96M $32M Chris Jones Chiefs Interior Defensive Lineman $159M $32M Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions Wide Receiver $120M $30M Tyreek Hill Dolphins Wide Receiver $90M $30M Jaylen Waddle Dolphins Wide Receiver $85M $28M Joshua Hines-Allen Jaguars Edge Rusher $141M $28M Brian Burns Giants Edge Rusher $141M $28M Tristan Wirfs Buccaneers Right Tackle $141M $28M T.J. Watt Steelers Edge Rusher $112M $28M Penei Sewell Lions Right Tackle $112M $28M Davante Adams Raiders Wide Receiver $140M $28M D.J. Moore Bears Wide Receiver $110M $28M Christian Wilkins Raiders Interior Defensive Lineman $110M $28M Cooper Kupp Rams Wide Receiver $80M $27M Christian Darrisaw Vikings Left Tackle $104M $26M DeVonta Smith Eagles Wide Receiver $75M $25M Laremy Tunsil Texans Left Tackle $75M $25M Myles Garrett Browns Edge Rusher $125M $25M

As it turns it, playing wideout and defense are also pretty lucrative choices in NFL football.

There you have it: Those are the players whose football prowess have landed them some of the sweetest deals in all of sports.

Frequently Asked Questions Which NFL team has the highest payroll in 2024? The Cleveland Browns have the highest payroll in the NFL at $246.4 million. Who is the highest paid player in the NFL in 2024? Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the highest paid NFL player, with a record-setting $55 million annual salary worth a total of $275 million. Who is the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL? Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson is the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL with a $35 million per year contract worth $140 million in total.

