2024 NFL Highest-Paid Players: Who Makes the Most

There’s never a shortage of eye-popping headlines detailing the lucrative contracts of some of the NFL’s most well-known and best players. It’s also not uncommon to see a few high-profile games of chicken being played between players and their teams during the off-season.
So, which players have been able to negotiate the biggest big of cash? Let’s take a look at the top-paid NFL players in the league.
Don’t miss a single snap of the 2024 NFL football season. Catch all of your favorite team’s games on DIRECTV! Click below to explore the best package for you.
Who are the Highest Paid NFL Players in 2024?
So, with all of that money flying around the NFL, which players haul in the most money?
Quarterback is the most important role on an NFL team and one of the hardest positions to play. A good franchise QBs like Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and Tua Tagovailoa can make or break a team’s success and, as such, tend to be some of the highest paid players.
Unsurprisingly, that means the top 15 most lucrative contracts in the NFL all belong to quarterbacks:
|Player
|Team
|Total Contract
|Per Year
|Joe Burrow
|Bengals
|$275M
|$55M
|Trevor Lawrence
|Jaguars
|$275M
|$55M
|Jordan Love
|Packers
|$220M
|$55M
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Dolphins
|$212.4M
|$53M
|Jared Goff
|Lions
|$212M
|$53M
|Justin Herbert
|Chargers
|$262.5M
|$52.5M
|Lamar Jackson
|Ravens
|$260M
|$52M
|Jalen Hurts
|Eagles
|$255M
|$51M
|Kyler Murray
|Cardinals
|$230M
|$46.1M
|Deshaun Watson
|Browns
|$230M
|$46M
|Kirk Cousins
|Falcons
|$180M
|$45M
|Patrick Mahomes
|Chiefs
|$450M
|$45M
|Josh Allen
|Bills
|$258M
|$43M
|Matt Stafford
|Rams
|$160M
|$40M
Clearly, it pays to be behind center in the NFL, but what about the other positions? You can’t have a football team without a fully staffed offense and defense, and the teams with true grade-A talent in those positions pay them well.
Here are some of the top-earning players in the league who are not quarterbacks:
Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: Justin Jefferson, the Minnesota Vikings’ standout #1 wide receiver, is the highest paid non-quarterback player in the NFL, and for good reason: He’s easily the best at the position playing right now. Jefferson has secured some truly astounding and improbable catches and has nearly 6,000 receiving yards in his first four years, more than any other player ever.
Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers: Edge rusher Nick Bosa is a force to be reckoned with and the bane of many a star quarterback. The second highest paid non-QB player in the league, he was the second overall pick by the 49ers in 2019 and the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year.
A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles: Another of the league’s best wideouts, Brown joined the Eagles on a trade from the Tennessee Titans in 2022. Since then, he’s been a dominant force on the field, helping in no small part lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance (though they lost to the Chiefs) that year.
Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs: Jones has been a Chief since he was drafted by the team in 2016, and he’s been a critical piece of their defense ever since, helping the team cement its dynasty status and netting himself three Super Bowl rings along the way. He’s the third highest-paid non-QB player in the league.
Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions: St. Brown has been the clear top offensive weapon for the ascendant Detroit Lions franchise since he was drafted by the team in 2021. A fourth-round pick, he began to show his true potential in the 2022 season and helped take the team all the way to the NFC Championship with over 1,500 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. He was rewarded for his efforts with a four-year, $120 million contract extension.
Here’s a look at the rest of the top 20 non-QB players with the highest pay:
|Player
|Team
|Position
|Total Contract
|Per Year
|Justin Jefferson
|Vikings
|Wide Receiver
|$140M
|$35M
|Nick Bosa
|49ers
|Edge Rusher
|$170M
|$34M
|A.J. Brown
|Eagles
|Wide Receiver
|$96M
|$32M
|Chris Jones
|Chiefs
|Interior Defensive Lineman
|$159M
|$32M
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Lions
|Wide Receiver
|$120M
|$30M
|Tyreek Hill
|Dolphins
|Wide Receiver
|$90M
|$30M
|Jaylen Waddle
|Dolphins
|Wide Receiver
|$85M
|$28M
|Joshua Hines-Allen
|Jaguars
|Edge Rusher
|$141M
|$28M
|Brian Burns
|Giants
|Edge Rusher
|$141M
|$28M
|Tristan Wirfs
|Buccaneers
|Right Tackle
|$141M
|$28M
|T.J. Watt
|Steelers
|Edge Rusher
|$112M
|$28M
|Penei Sewell
|Lions
|Right Tackle
|$112M
|$28M
|Davante Adams
|Raiders
|Wide Receiver
|$140M
|$28M
|D.J. Moore
|Bears
|Wide Receiver
|$110M
|$28M
|Christian Wilkins
|Raiders
|Interior Defensive Lineman
|$110M
|$28M
|Cooper Kupp
|Rams
|Wide Receiver
|$80M
|$27M
|Christian Darrisaw
|Vikings
|Left Tackle
|$104M
|$26M
|DeVonta Smith
|Eagles
|Wide Receiver
|$75M
|$25M
|Laremy Tunsil
|Texans
|Left Tackle
|$75M
|$25M
|Myles Garrett
|Browns
|Edge Rusher
|$125M
|$25M
As it turns it, playing wideout and defense are also pretty lucrative choices in NFL football.
There you have it: Those are the players whose football prowess have landed them some of the sweetest deals in all of sports.
Watch NFL Football on DIRECTV
Which NFL players has the breakout potential to land on one of these lists in 2024? Find out by watching NFL games all season long on DIRECTV! Learn more about all of the ways to watch here.
Frequently Asked Questions
Which NFL team has the highest payroll in 2024?
The Cleveland Browns have the highest payroll in the NFL at $246.4 million.
Who is the highest paid player in the NFL in 2024?
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the highest paid NFL player, with a record-setting $55 million annual salary worth a total of $275 million.
Who is the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL?
Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson is the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL with a $35 million per year contract worth $140 million in total.
DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.