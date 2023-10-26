DIRECTV support icon

TYPE WHAT YOU’RE LOOKING FOR BELOW TO SEARCH ON INSIDER OR DIRECTV

Sports - Article

Watch Next Level Sports Channel

Watch Next Level Sports Channel
Share

Are you a basketball superfan with a passion for the international game? Maybe you’re a poker phenom looking to level up your skills by watching the best. Raise your game Next Level Sports on DIRECTV. 

That’s just a glimpse at what Next Level Sports offers. 

The multi-sports network’s mix of live game broadcasts and extensive programming is ideal for those whose love of sports runs deep. The Next Level Sports channel lineup includes coverage of international professional basketball, elite-level lacrosse, professional pickleball, high-stakes card games and various other college and professional sports. Next Level Sports is also home to compelling documentaries, in-depth coverage and thought-provoking analysis.  

Next Level Sports Channel on DIRECTV

Next Level Sports is available to DIRECTV customers with a PREMIER™ package subscription. You can also purchase Next Level Sports as an add-on to an ENTERTAINMENT, CHOICE or ULTIMATE™ subscription. 

Not sure which DIRECTV package to choose? Check out our guide for advice on how to pick the best package

You can tune in to the Next Level Sports network on DIRECTV channel 623. 

What to Watch on Next Level Sports Network

Next Level Sports broadcasts a wide range of U.S. and international sports. Here are some of the highlights: 

  • Chinese Basketball Association (CBA)  
  • Basketball Bundesliga (BBL, Germany) 
  • RSW Liege Basket basketball (Belgium) 
  • World Poker Tour (WPT) 
  • Simulation Football League (SFL) 
  • European League Football (ELF) 
  • Jamaica Lacrosse Association (JLA) 
  • Austrian Football Bundesliga soccer 
  • World TeamTennis (WTT) 
  • Professional pickleball 
  • College sports 
  • High school football 
  • Billiards 
  • Outdoor sports 

Stream the Next Level Sports TV Channel 

DIRECTV delivers the content you want — where and when you want it. As a DIRECTV subscriber, you can stream your favorite sports and shows simply by logging into the DIRECTV app on your smartphone, tablet or other connected devices. You can even stream on up to five devices at once. 

Live sports. Epic entertainment. No matter what you’re into, don’t miss a moment of the content you love with DIRECTV. Choose your favorite DIRECTV or DIRECTV STREAM package today.

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."

Share

Most Popular

Movies

San Diego Comic-Con 2023 Guide: What To Expect and More

read more
Sports

NASCAR’s Pocono 400 Presented by HighPoint.com Information

read more
Sports

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford: Who Will Remain Undefeated

read more
TV

Watch the Top College Sports with the ACC Network on DIRECTV

read more
Movies

Keep the Good Times Rolling With These Game Night Movies

read more
Promo

More Like This

Everything You Need to Know About 2023 World Series
Baseball

Everything You Need to Know About 2023 World Series

How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway
Sports

How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

Top Sporting Events in 4K to Watch in October
TV

Top Sporting Events in 4K to Watch in October

Football This Week: NFL Schedule, College Football & More
Sports

Football This Week: NFL Schedule, College Football & More

How to Watch the 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway
Sports

How to Watch the 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway