Are you a basketball superfan with a passion for the international game? Maybe you’re a poker phenom looking to level up your skills by watching the best. Raise your game Next Level Sports on DIRECTV.

That’s just a glimpse at what Next Level Sports offers.

The multi-sports network’s mix of live game broadcasts and extensive programming is ideal for those whose love of sports runs deep. The Next Level Sports channel lineup includes coverage of international professional basketball, elite-level lacrosse, professional pickleball, high-stakes card games and various other college and professional sports. Next Level Sports is also home to compelling documentaries, in-depth coverage and thought-provoking analysis.

Next Level Sports Channel on DIRECTV

Next Level Sports is available to DIRECTV customers with a PREMIER™ package subscription. You can also purchase Next Level Sports as an add-on to an ENTERTAINMENT, CHOICE or ULTIMATE™ subscription.

Not sure which DIRECTV package to choose? Check out our guide for advice on how to pick the best package.

You can tune in to the Next Level Sports network on DIRECTV channel 623.

What to Watch on Next Level Sports Network

Next Level Sports broadcasts a wide range of U.S. and international sports. Here are some of the highlights:

Chinese Basketball Association (CBA)

Basketball Bundesliga (BBL, Germany)

RSW Liege Basket basketball (Belgium)

World Poker Tour (WPT)

Simulation Football League (SFL)

European League Football (ELF)

Jamaica Lacrosse Association (JLA)

Austrian Football Bundesliga soccer

World TeamTennis (WTT)

Professional pickleball

College sports

High school football

Billiards

Outdoor sports

Stream the Next Level Sports TV Channel

DIRECTV delivers the content you want — where and when you want it. As a DIRECTV subscriber, you can stream your favorite sports and shows simply by logging into the DIRECTV app on your smartphone, tablet or other connected devices. You can even stream on up to five devices at once.

