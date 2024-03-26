Toyota Owners 400: How to Watch, Schedule & More

The 2024 NASCAR season’s sixth official race is shifting into gear: all of our favorite Cup Series drivers will take to the asphalt on March 31 for the Toyota Owners 400 in Richmond, Virginia. Here’s our guide to catching every heart-pounding moment of action.

Food City 500 Race Information Date & Time: 7 p.m.

Racetrack: Richmond Raceway

Location: Richmond, Virginia

Laps/Distance: 400 laps, 300-miles

How to Watch: FOX (Check local channel listings)

How to Watch the Toyota Owners 400 Live

You can watch all of your favorite NASCAR drivers including William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and more vying for victory lane in Bristol live on FOX (check here for channel number). The race starts at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 31, and you won’t want to miss a moment of the racing action.

Toyota Owners 400 Weekend Schedule

Saturday, March 30

NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice: 8:35 a.m. on FS1 (Channel 219)

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying: 9:05 a.m. on FS1 (Channel 219)

NASCAR Cup Series Practice: 10:30 a.m. on FS1 (Channel 219)

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying: 11:15 a.m. on FS1 (Channel 219)

NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250: 1:30 p.m. on FS1 (Channel 219)

Sunday, March 31

NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400: 7 p.m. on FOX (Check local channel listings)

Who won the 2023 Toyota Owners 400?

Kyle Larson, driving the #5 Chevrolet, won last year’s Toyota Owners 400.

Toyota Owners 400 Racetrack Specs

Richmond Raceway is an old track, first opening in 1946. It’s a D-shaped, 0,75-mile-long track with 14-degree banking on each turn. It’s considered an intermediate-length track, but the racing it sees more closely resembles short track race, with lots of contact.

History of the Toyota Owners 400

The Toyota Owners 400 was first held in 1953, when it was called the Richmond 200.

Like most NASCAR events, the race has gone through numerous name changes over the years, having been held as the Richmond 100, 200, 250, 400, and 500, the Miller High Life 400, the Pontiac Excitement 400, Chevy American Revolution 400, Crown Royal 400, Crown Royal presents Your Name Here 400, and the Capital City 400 presented by Virginia is for Lovers.

NASCAR legend Richard Petty has the most wins for this race at six. Kyle Busch has won five times, David Pearson has four wins, and Dale Earnhardt and his son Dale Earnhardt, Jr. both won three times.

Frequently Asked Questions How many laps is the Toyota Owners 400? The Toyota Owners race is 400 laps. Why is it called the Toyota Owners 400? NASCAR race names are often a combination of the corporate sponsor or sponsors' names and the length of the race in miles. How many drivers will compete in the Toyota Owners 400? Typically, between 36 and 40 drivers.

