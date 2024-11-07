DIRECTV is making yet another enhancement to an industry-leading user experience for its Gemini and Gemini Air customers.

After successfully rolling out the Your TV carousel earlier this year, DIRECTV, a leader in sports and entertainment content distribution for more than 30 years, is today introducing its next evolution in super aggregation, the DIRECTV My Apps Carousel.

The carousel aggregates the most watched, trending on-demand and live content from popular third-party streaming apps and puts them in an easy to navigate, user-friendly format.

In addition to having all their favorite apps in one place, users can order the apps in the carousel based on personal preference, making this ideal for both content-bingers and sports fans alike and eliminating the content rage that users of other content distributors encounter when trying to find their favorite programming.

The DIRECTV My Apps carousel is available for a limited amount of existing customers at launch today but will be available to all Gemini and Gemini Air users in the weeks to come.