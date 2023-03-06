The biggest part of the NCAA men’s basketball season is here, which means the most passionate fans are planning their March Madness brackets, parties and trips. NCAA® March Madness® Men’s Tournament starts on Tuesday, March 14 and runs until Monday, April 3. Are you ready?

Whether you’re a devout Duke, Texas Tech, UCLA, North Carolina or Gonzaga basketball fan, coming over the new few weeks the most talented teams will go head-to-head before culminating in Houston on April 1 and 3 at NRG Stadium. Keep up with the schedules, watch basketball games today, make your March Madness bracket predictions, get NCAA scores, highlights and more to ensure you’re in the know.

2023 March Madness Schedule

The March Madness games are coming soon, keep up with the key dates – and explore the full schedule with DIRECTV Sports Schedule.

March Madness Key Dates at a Glance

Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 12 (6 p.m. ET on CBS)

First Four: March 14-15

First round: March 16-17

Second round: March 18-19

Sweet 16: March 23-24

Elite Eight: March 25-26

Final Four: April 1

NCAA championship game: April 3

Full March Madness Schedule with Locations

March 14-15 – First Four – Dayton, OH – UD Arena

March 16 & 18 – First/Second Rounds – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena

March 16 & 18 – First/Second Rounds – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

March 16 & 18 – First/Second Rounds – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

March 16 & 18 – First/Second Rounds – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

March 17 & 19 – First/Second Rounds – Albany, NY – MVP Arena

March 17 & 19 – First/Second Rounds – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

March 17 & 19 – First/Second Rounds – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

March 17 & 19 – First/Second Rounds – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

March 23 & 25 – West Regional – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

March 23 & 25 – East Regional – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

March 24 & 26 – Midwest Regional – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

March 24 & 26 – South Regional – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

April 1 & 3 – Final Four – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

How to Watch March Madness 2023

Most March Madness games will be broadcast on local CBS networks and affiliates.

CBS – Various channels based on location

2023 March Madness Bracket

Get your March Madness bracket in order by starting fresh with the printable or interactive 2023 NCAA tournament bracket.

March Madness 2023 Common Questions

When does March Madness start?

The First Four starts on March 14 in Dayton, OH at UD Arena.

How many teams get into the NCAA Men’s Division I basketball tournament?

The March Madness field is made up of 68 teams – 32 conference tournament winners and 36 at-large bids.

What is the lowest seed to win March Madness?

The lowest-seeded team to win it all was the 1985 Villanova University team as a No. 8 seed.

What is the lowest seed to win a March Madness game?

In 2018, No. 16 seed UMBC became the lowest-seeded team to win an NCAA Tournament game when they upset No. 1 seed Virginia.

What NCAA Men’s Division I School has won the most national championships?

UCLA has won the most national championships, with 11 titles. Next on the list is Kentucky with 8, North Carolina with 6, and both Duke and Indiana with 5.

Who won March Madness 2022?

South Carolina won March Madness 2022 against UConn. The final score was 64 to 49.

Who won March Madness 2021?

In 2021, Baylor upset Gonzaga, winning the NCAA Tournament Championship 86 to 70.

When does March Madness bracket come out?

On Sunday selection, on March 12 (6 p.m. ET on CBS).

Does every college play in March Madness?

No, the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament is only open to D1 teams. Officially only invited teams may compete. These invitations are comprised of 32 automatic bids for the top team from each of the 32 conferences. The additional 36 bids are given to the competitive runners up. These are usually comprised of the big conferences including Big 12, SEC, Pac-12 and ACC.

Do you have to be D1 to make March Madness?

Short answer, yes. But being a Division I (D1) team isn’t all it takes to make it to the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament (March Madness). The 68 bids are awarded based on wins and competitiveness throughout the season.

How is March Madness selection done?

The official selection committee makes all the team selections.

Where is the Elite 8 2023?

The Elite Eight will take place March 24-26 in various locations across the country.

West Regional – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

East Regional – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Midwest Regional – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

South Regional – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

What state does not have a D1 school?

Alaska is the only state that doesn’t have a D1 school.

How to make a bracket for March Madness?

There are many ways to make a March Madness bracket using apps, websites or research and a printed bracket. CBS Sports offers an easy app and game to add additional fun to the process.

