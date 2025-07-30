MLS is back for the 2025 season, and LA Galaxy fans around the country are waiting eagerly to see if their team can take home the Cup again this season. If you are ready to cheer on your favorite team and catch all the thrilling action live, check out this 2025 LA Galaxy schedule to make sure you don’t miss a single PK, breakaway or game winning shot.

LA Galaxy Quick Facts Founding Season: 1996

Club Owners: Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG)

Conference: Western

Home Field: Dignity Health Sports Park

Championships: 5 (2002, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014)

2024 Finish: Winners of the MLS Cup

LA Galaxy Schedule 2025

Check out the 2025 LA Galaxy schedule by clicking the link below to get all the watch information you need, from match times, channels, opponents and more!

No LA Galaxy matches today? Check out the full MLS schedule here to find another game to tune in to.

How to Watch LA Galaxy Games on DIRECTV

Calling all Galaxy fans! You really don’t want to miss a moment of the 2025 season. And we’ll give you the information you need to be able to do that right here.

While a select number of MLS matches will be available to watch on your local FOX channel or FOX Deportes, you’ll need Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass to catch every single MLS match with no blackouts.

DIRECTV customers can integrate their Apple TV accounts with their DIRECTV interface, so you never need to switch inputs or remotes to watch the soccer content you want.

Learn more about connecting your favorite apps to DIRECTV here.

Notable Players to Watch

LA Galaxy has long been a club that attracts some of the best footballers in the industry, and the 2025 season is no exception. A few of the well-known players on LA’s team include:

1. Riqui Puig (Midfielder): Known for his unique on-field vision and exceptional passing prowess, Puig is often the engine behind the Galaxy’s offensive strategy.

2. Javier “Chicharito” Hernández (Forward): Veteran forward and goal-scoring machine, Javier “Chicharito” Hernández has done wonders for the team’s strategy, much in part due to his ability to connect with the goal even in the most difficult of scenarios.

3. Gastón Brugman (Defensive Midfielder): As a defensive midfielder, Brugman may not score all the goals, but his strategic vision and ability to win the ball and transition it quickly and cleanly up the field is a core aspect of this team’s gameplay.

4. Tyler Boyd (Winger): This guy can run, that’s for sure. Boyd’s presence on the wing is often the first beginning of something great, with his ability to beat defenders one-on-one and position the ball in the box crucial to the Galaxy’s goal-scoring strategy.

LA Galaxy Rivalries

Having five MLS Championships under its belt, the most of any club in the league, it’s no surprise that the LA Galaxy have drawn in their fair share of rivals. Here are a few of the most prevalent today, with information on when to watch the two teams compete next:

LA Galaxy vs. Los Angeles FC

Two MLS teams in the same city? Now that’s a rivalry made in heaven. Known in the MLS as the “El Tráfico” rivalry, these matchups provide solid game play, and a fan experience you’ll never forget. Watch the LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC meet on September 14, 2024, at 10:30 p.m. ET.

LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Another regional rivalry, the Galaxy and San Jose Earthquakes have been rivals since the early days of the MLS. Fans can expect these games to be highly competitive – and often physical – as both teams fight for California dominance.

