This year’s Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom, scheduled to take place at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre, marks the return of Live Nation Urban and Jesse Collins Entertainment after their 2022 inaugural concert. Among the performers and presenters scheduled to appear this year are Miguel, Kirk Franklin, Davido, SWV, Coi Leray, and Jodeci.

On Monday, June 19, at 8 p.m. EST, the show will air live across all CNN platforms around the world and nationally on the OWN network in a dual simulcast.

“We are proud to once again partner with Live Nation Urban to broadcast this powerful Juneteenth event on our platforms,” Chris Licht, chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide said in a statement, according to Billboard. “We want to be a destination for people to both understand and celebrate a holiday of this magnitude.”

Grammy and Emmy winner Adam Blackstone and The Roots co-founder Questlove, who both participated in the Grammys’ Hip-Hop 50 tribute, will serve as musical directors for the show.

“OWN is honored to simulcast this year’s concert. Juneteenth continues to be deeply important to our audience and it’s this deep significance that makes this simulcast really feel like an opportunity to be of service,” Tina Perry, president of OWN TV Network & OWN OTT Streaming said. “We are taking this day to celebrate alongside American families and reflect on this historic turning point for our nation.”

Programs on CNN and OWN will air before, during, and after the concert to “uplift and educate viewers about Juneteenth on its 158th anniversary.” Numerous artists from various genres, such as Yolanda Adams, Billy Porter, Earth, Wind & Fire, Jhené Aiko, Lucky Daye, Robert Glasper, and The Roots, performed at the celebration the year before.

This article is written by Evie Blanco from The Charlotte Observer and was legally licensed via the Tribune Content Agency through the Industry Dive Content Marketplace. Please direct all licensing questions to legal@industrydive.com.

