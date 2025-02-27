Oscars 2025: Behind the Scenes with the Executive Producers

In the vibrant world of cinema, the Oscars stand as a pinnacle celebration of artistic achievement. As we approach this year’s Academy Awards, we had the opportunity to sit down with Executive Producers, Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan, who are charged with the exciting task of bringing the Oscars to life.

In this interview, Kapoor and Mullan share their insights into how they blend cherished traditions with innovative elements to engage a diverse audience. They discuss the importance of adaptability in live events, their strategies for involving talent in the ceremony, and their vision for the future as the 100th Oscars approaches. Join us as we explore the creative minds behind one of the most anticipated nights in entertainment.

What is your vision/theme of this year’s Oscars? What do you think will make it stand out from ceremonies in the past?

This year’s theme is The Alchemy of Cinema: A Celebration of Connection—focusing on the collaborative magic that brings films to life. We’re celebrating the relationships that define filmmaking: between cast and crew, between past and present, and between cinema and its audiences. What makes this year special is the way we’re weaving this idea into the show—every element is designed to highlight the power of connection in fresh and unexpected ways.

How do you balance traditions of the Oscars while adding new and exciting elements to attract a wider, younger audience?

It’s all about honoring the legacy while embracing evolution. We keep beloved traditions, like the grandeur of the ceremony and the emotional acceptance speeches, but we also introduce new ways to engage audiences—whether through digital extensions, interactive moments, or musical performances that feel of-the-moment. The Oscars are about storytelling, and great storytelling transcends generations.

Live events can be very tricky, and you never know what will happen. What are some processes that you’ve put in place over the years to ensure a smooth and enjoyable show?

Preparation is key, but so is flexibility. We work tirelessly to script, rehearse, and time every element, but we also build in room for spontaneity. Having an experienced production team, a host who can roll with the unexpected, and a solid contingency plan ensures that when surprises happen, they become part of the magic rather than a disruption.

How do you try to get the talent in the audience involved during the show? Does Conan have any exciting tricks up his sleeve?

Absolutely! A great Oscars show isn’t just what happens on stage—it’s about the energy in the room. We design moments that encourage interaction, whether it’s through personal shout-outs, audience reactions, or surprise elements that make nominees feel part of the experience. And yes, Conan has a few ideas up his sleeve that will keep everyone engaged and entertained.

What do you think has changed the most over the years in terms of the show?

The biggest shift has been how people experience the show. It’s no longer just about the three-hour broadcast—it’s about how moments resonate across social media, digital platforms, and global audiences. We’re always thinking about how to make the Oscars not just a televised event, but a multi-platform experience.

And what are some new opportunities that have come about? Going off of that, the 100th Oscars is just a few years away. How do you think the show will evolve in the next three years?

As we look toward the 100th Oscars, we’re excited about the possibilities. The way we celebrate film will continue to evolve—whether through immersive technology, deeper audience participation, or innovative ways to honor cinematic history. The one thing that won’t change is the heart of the show: a celebration of storytelling and the people who bring it to life.

