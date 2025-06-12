Gusto TV Joins the Menu on MyFree DIRECTV

Gusto TV announced today its newest distribution partnership with DIRECTV’s MyFree DIRECTV. This exciting collaboration brings Gusto TV’s award-winning culinary programming to even more food lovers across the United States.

DIRECTV’s satellite-free streaming customers will now boast access to Gusto TV’s delicious lineup of globally inspired cooking shows, featuring dynamic hosts, mouthwatering recipes, and cinematic visuals—all in stunning high-definition.

“Our mission has always been to share a world of flavor with audiences everywhere,” said Chris Knight, President and CEO of Gusto Worldwide Media. “Partnering with DIRECTV allows us to reach more viewers than ever before and introduce them to the rich culinary storytelling that makes Gusto TV stand out.”

At more than 110 FAST channels and counting, MyFree DIRECTV curates the greatest hits of the fast-evolving and often-overwhelming Free Ad-Supported Television that consumers say they most care to watch, offering premium content at no extra cost since its debut last Nov. 15. That makes it a natural home for Gusto TV’s expanding FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channel presence. Viewers can tune in 24/7 to discover everything from plant-based innovations to backyard BBQs, authentic cultural cuisine and much more.

Tune in to Gusto TV on DIRECTV and experience bold flavors, global recipes, and food storytelling like never before.