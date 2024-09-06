DIRECTV support icon

Get your football back on us!

Get your football back on us!

As the leaves turn each fall, you can be sure of two things – football season will be in full swing, and Disney will do everything it can to keep you from watching your favorite team unless they offer it to you exclusively (oh, Disney now owns all of Hulu too). Don’t take our word for it. You can ask Spectrum customers in 2023, DISH customers in 2022, or YouTube TV customers in 2021.

Unfortunately, Disney is back at it again, this time targeting DIRECTV customers. That’s why we’re giving you more ways to watch this weekend’s college football games, Monday Night Football and the U.S. Open – on us.

  • Visit fubotv.com/deal to start your 7-day free trial from Fubo, either for their Pro or Elite with Sports Plus plans, and $30 off the first month after that. In addition, DIRECTV will provide a $30 credit; or
  • Visit sling.com/DIRECTV to get the Sling Orange service, offset by a $30 credit from DIRECTV.

Both alternatives allow you to access Disney networks, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, Disney Channel, Freeform, and others.

Learn more about these alternatives and how to redeem your $30 credit from DIRECTV at TVPromise.com starting Saturday, Sept. 7. Once redeemed, credit will apply to active DIRECTV accounts within two months.

This is a small way to help you stay connected to your sports and entertainment while we work with Disney to reach a new agreement.

