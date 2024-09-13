Originally known as the Dallas Burn, FC Dallas has been a fixture in the MLS since its inception in 1996. It adopted its current name in 2004, and has been a strong contender ever since, though the club has never won a championship.

Here’s your guide to seeing if FC Dallas can correct that record during the 2024 MLS season.

FC Dallas Quick Facts

Founding Season: 1996

Head Coach: Peter Luccin (interim)

Club Owners: Hunt Sports Group

Conference: Western

Home Field: Toyota Stadium

Championships: None

2023 Finish: Eliminated in first round of playoffs

FC Dallas Schedule 2024

Check out the 2024 FC Dallas schedule by clicking the link below to get all the watch information you need to catch your team play live, from match times, channels, opponents and more!

No FC Dallas matches today? Check out the full MLS schedule here to find another game to tune in to.

How to Watch FC Dallas Games on DIRECTV

Calling all FC Dallas fans! You really don’t want to miss a moment of the rest of the 2024 MLS season. And we’ll give you the information you need to be able to do that right here.

While a select number of MLS matches will be available to watch on your local FOX channel or FOX Deportes, you’ll need Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass to catch every single MLS match with no blackouts. At this point in the season, fans can subscribe for 50% off, or $49 for the remainder of the season.

DIRECTV customers can integrate their Apple TV accounts with their DIRECTV interface, so you never need to switch inputs or remotes to watch the soccer content you want.

Learn more about connecting your favorite apps to DIRECTV here.

FC Dallas Rivalries

Like any charter club, FC Dallas has had plenty of time to whip up some rivalries with other clubs in the MLS. Here are a few of the team’s more prominent rivalries:

FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo

Known as the Texas Derby, this rivalry is one of the fiercest in MLS, fueled by geographic proximity and state pride. The two teams compete for the El Capitán trophy, a Civil War-era cannon awarded to the season’s winner. Since both teams have been part of MLS for many years, the rivalry has featured numerous heated and memorable encounters​.

FC Dallas won’t face the Houston Dynamo again this season.

FC Dallas vs. Austin FC

This is a more recent rivalry, but it has quickly intensified since Austin FC joined MLS in 2021. The rivalry, often dubbed the Copa Tejas, adds another layer to the competition between Texas clubs, with all three MLS teams (Austin, Dallas and Houston) vying for supremacy in the state​.

FC Dallas won’t play against Austin FC again this season, either.

Frequently Asked Questions How many MLS Championships has FC Dallas won? FC Dallas has never won an MLS title. Who is the head coach of FC Dallas? Peter Luccin, on an interim basis. When did FC Dallas join the MLS? FC Dallas joined the MLS in 1996, as an inaugural charter club.

