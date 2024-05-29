Everything to Know About ‘The Fall Guy’

Actual movies centering on fictional movies being made are some of the most intriguing films there are – and The Fall Guy is no exception to this rule.

Directed by 48-year old filmmaker David Leitch, this film gives movie-lovers an look into how cutthroat a business a Hollywood can be. Those same movie-lovers are also taken through a laundry list of twists and turns centering around an intriguing love story of a stuntman and film director who once were an item but rediscover that spark that had the two attracted to each other in the first place.

The Fall Guy is a story that will have viewers continuously giving their thumbs up and will surely have them hooked from the first take to the last kiss.

Background Info

Leitch has established an impressive resume throughout the movie industry. He has also done work as a stuntman himself and has worked on films including Deadpool 2 and Bullet Train. It was during the year 2014 when he began establishing himself as a household name among the Hollywood director set through his work on John Wick.

The Fall Guy movie was based on a 1980s ABC television series of the same name.

Main Characters

One of the film’s main protagonists is Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling). Colt has established a career in Hollywood as a stuntman and experiences a wide range of emotions as the story develops. These include self-doubt as he is presented with an opportunity to resume his career following an accident to confidence he has in his love interest, Jody.

Speaking of Jody Moreno, she is portrayed in the movie by Emily Blunt. The primary love story centers around Jody and Colt who previously dated. Along with him being a stuntman, Jody gains the opportunity of a lifetime to direct a movie called “Metal Storm” and debut its trailer at the San Diego Comic-Con.

Early on, we are also introduced to the film’s primary protagonist. That is Tom Ryder ( Aaron Taylor-Johnson). Tom has established himself as one of Hollywood’s biggest stars and he particularly does not like it when he feels someone is giving him a run for his money (literally). Throughout the film, we see exactly how far Tom is willing to go to maintain his A-list status.

Another of the film’s key characters is Gail Meyers (Hannah Waddingham). Gail is a Hollywood producer who was in on an elaborate scheme to lure Colt back to the set – and is producing Jody’s movie. Viewers of this film will see Gail is one who presents a boisterous personality on the outside but always puts business ahead of everything else at the end of the day. She is the prototypical big screen producer.

Throughout the film, we also see glimpses of Dan Tucker (Winston Duke). He is a Hollywood stunt coordinator and is a big help to both Colt and Jody throughout the movie. Every well-done movie needs an “all around good guy” that is a reliable right-hand character to the main protagonist or protagonists. Duke does that efficiently in his portrayal of Dan.

The film flawlessly blends in how business and relationships can be strange – let’s say…bedfellows in showbiz. For brief moments throughout the movie, we are introduced to Iggy Starr (Teresa Palmer). Not only is she a co-star in “Metal Storm,” she also happens to be Tom’s girlfriend.

As one can expect, an A-list Hollywood actor such as a Tom Ryder will bring a huge entourage with him. That entourage happens to include Alma Milan (Stephanie Hsu). When the plot begins to thicken, Milan ends up making an interesting business proposition to Colt that goes a long way in thwarting Tom’s plans.

That entourage also includes Dressler (Ben Knight). He is Tom’s bodyguard and is another of the primary antagonists from start to finish. One of the shadier members of Tom’s inner circle is a drug dealer by the name of Doone (Matuse). Colt gets first introduced to Doone in a scene at a nightclub.

A couple of other characters that we get exposed to briefly are Venti Kushner (Zara Michales) and Nigel (Adam Dunn). Venti begins developing interest Nigel while the crew for Jody’s movie is out at a karaoke bar.

Cultural References

As is common with many movies that centers around fictional movies, there is a litany of movie references that are made. One can watch this film and hear references to previous classic films including Rocky, The Fast and the Furious saga, James Bond, Jason Bourne, Dumbo, Notting Hill and Pretty Woman.

A number of noteworthy actors are also mentioned – including Tom Cruise, Naomi Watts, Daniel Day-Lewis and Harrison Ford. In addition, Tom’s dog becomes a huge help to Colt throughout the second half of the film. The dog’s name? Jean-Claude Van Damme. One thing about this canine – do not make him angry, especially if you are a man. If he gets the green light to attack, the result will be…painful.

Double Features

A main theme of the movie are the parallels between the love story that is described between the characters in Jody’s “Metal Storm” movie and the actual love story that is being rekindled between Jody and Colt.

This gets particularly emphasized in one scene midway through the movie where Jody runs the idea of a split screen scene by Colt while an actual split screen dialogue between the two main protagonists takes place.

Iconic Backdrop

For a great deal of the film, the world-renowned metropolis that is Sydney, Australia serves as a picturesque backdrop for the film. One can see numerous shots of internationally-known and venerable Sydney landmarks throughout the movie – including the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House.

Where to Watch?

Looking for more action than can fit in one movie take? The Fall Guy is available on YouTube, Google, Apple TV, Amazon Prime and Fandango at Home for $19.99!

