Bring your favorite collegiate sports home to your TV with ESPN College Extra. This TV add-on provides viewers with hundreds of exclusive live college sports events across a host of conferences, making it easy to watch all the teams you love in the same place.

WHAT TEAMS CAN YOU WATCH ON ESPN COLLEGE EXTRA?

Unlike ultra-specific networks like the SEC Network or the ACC Network, ESPN College Extra is a new college sports service that brings together colleges from all conferences for your viewing pleasure. The conferences included come from FBS and FCS subdivisions:

NCAA DIVISION I FOOTBALL BOWL SUBDIVISION (DIVISION 1-A)

Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC)

The American

Big Ten

Big 12

Mid-American Conference (MAC)

Sunbelt

NCAA DIVISION I FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SUBDIVISION (DIVISION 1-AA)

Atlantic Sun

Big South

Horizon League

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC)

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference MEAC

Missouri Valley Conference (MVC)

Pioneer

Southern Conference (SoCon)

Southland

Summit League

Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC)

Western Athletic Conference (WAC)

WHAT KIND OF CONTENT IS AVAILABLE ON COLLEGE EXTRA?

For those familiar with ESPN3, the online streaming service of ESPN, you’ll be pleased to know the games you love watching on your laptop are now coming to the big screen. That’s right, ESPN College Extra takes over 500 live games exclusive to ESPN3 and integrates it into your existing entertainment experience.

And when you get the add-on through your TV provider, you also get free access to ESPN3. So, whether you’re in your living room or on the go, you can catch the games you don’t want to miss.

Among the 500 live sporting events on the network include football, baseball, basketball, softball and more. And the best part is, there’s no need to stress about missing games that aren’t typically broadcast to your area. Because College Extra is an out-of-market service, they bring those games to you, even if local broadcast doesn’t.

ADDITIONAL PROGRAMMING

With ESPN College Extra, you get access to the live games you want to watch all year around. But what about the analysis, the pre- and post-game shows? Well, College Extra has the live games you want, and other sports channels like ESPN, FOX Sports, ESPNU are there for the commentary you want along with it.

HOW TO START WATCHING AT HOME?

Currently, ESPN College Extra is only available to DIRECTV customers connected via Satellite. For those with the Premier Package, College Extra is included in your channel line-up, along with the complementary sports networks mentioned above.

For DIRECTV customers with the ENTERTAINMENT, CHOICE™ OR ULTIMATE Packages via Satellite, you can add College Extra to your subscription for $14.99/month. Customers can add the network to their channel line-up online or by calling 844-417-9531.

WHAT CHANNEL IS COLLEGE EXTRA ON DIRECTV?

Once you’ve added ESPN College Extra to your entertainment catalog, you can find games on channels 788- 798. Other ESPN networks are also available at these channel numbers:

ESPN: Ch. 206

ESPNews: Ch. 207 (for CHOICE and above)

ESPNU: Ch. 208 (for CHOICE and above)

ESPN2: Ch. 209

With live games airing all year around, you can watch your favorite teams anytime you want. Blackout rules and other conditions apply to all sports programming. And remember, College Extra is only available to Satellite customers with HD programming.

