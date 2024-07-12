Elevating In-Flight Entertainment With DIRECTV

DIRECTV, a trusted supplier in the aviation industry, has been enhancing the in-flight entertainment experience for major US carriers like JetBlue Airways and United Airlines for over twenty years. DIRECTV ensures passengers stay engaged and informed during their flights by focusing on popular sports and news content.

With a shift towards IPTV delivery through connectivity partners, DIRECTV now offers in-flight entertainment on seatback screens and passengers’ personal devices. Recent collaborations with airlines such as American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and Southwest Airlines highlight DIRECTV’s commitment to providing superior in-flight entertainment, including exclusive sports programming like NFL SUNDAY TICKET and RedZone.

As the demand for in-flight live TV continues to grow globally, driven by factors like increased connectivity and personalized screen experiences, partnering with DIRECTV can help airlines meet passenger expectations and stay competitive in the market. DIRECTV’s supplier profile exemplifies innovation and customer-centric solutions, setting the standard for in-flight entertainment in the aviation industry.

