Kicking off the new year with a fresh offer, DIRECTV is rewarding new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers with $10 off for 12 months with the purchase of a DIRECTV STREAM Device. That’s $120 in savings.

The best part is that all new DIRECTV STREAM customers purchasing any package alongside a DIRECTV STREAM Device can take advantage of this offer. That means subscribers can pick the package that fits their entertainment style best, including ENTERTAINMENT, CHOICE, ULTIMATE, PREMIER or OPTIMO MÁS. Even more enticing, this deal is stackable with all in-market offers including premium channels free for three months. Why not catch up on all the great shows, events and movies everyone’s been talking about?

To take advantage of this deal, customers must purchase the DIRECTV STREAM package and DIRECTV STREAM Device online, as this offer is not applicable to service purchased through other sales channels including retail stores or call centers. This offer kicks off on Jan. 18, 2023 at 8 p.m. PT.

DIRECTV STREAM Packages

Explore the DIRECTV STREAM packages to see the differences – all are eligible to take advantage of the $10 off for 12 months offer. All packages include:

Unlimited Cloud DVR storage included

Stream on unlimited in-home devices

ENTERTAINMENT

All the must-have sports, news and entertainment. Over 75 channels.

CHOICE™

Best for sports, with NBA, MLB, college networks and more, plus regional sports networks included at no extra cost. Over 105 channels.

ULTIMATE

Perfect for families and movie-lovers, including STARZ, Encore and regional sports networks included at no extra cost. Over 140 channels.

PREMIER

A TV lover’s paradise, with HBO Max™, SHOWTIME®, STARZ®, and Cinemax® included as well as regional sports networks at no extra cost. Over 150 channels.

ÓPTIMO MÁS™

Entertainment and sports, in both English and Español. Over 100 channels. Learn more.

The DIRECTV STREAM Device

To take advantage of the $120 off over 12 months offer, customers must also purchase the DIRECTV STREAM Device, which streamlines the DIRECTV STREAM experience. Features include:

Remote equipped with Google Assistant for voice control

Unlimited Cloud DVR storage

Access to live TV, on demand viewing, recordings and over 7,000 apps all in one place

Learn more about the DIRECTV STREAM $120 over 12 months offer here.

