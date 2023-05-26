Starting today and for a limited time only, new DIRECTV STREAM customers who sign-up for the service at directvstream.com can receive priority access to the Telly waiting list for the first-of-its-kind 55” 4K dual-screen television available at launch later this summer.

“DIRECTV has disrupted the pay TV industry since our founding nearly 30 years ago, and this collaboration with Telly allows us to continue that focus while providing additional value to first-time DIRECTV STREAM customers looking for new low-cost ways to enjoy their entertainment,” said Vikash Sharma, General Manager, DIRECTV STREAM.

“Telly is the biggest innovation in TV since color, and through our new collaboration, DIRECTV STREAM customers will be among the very first homes in America to experience the ultimate television living room upgrade,” said Ilya Pozin, Founder and CEO of Telly.

Telly is transforming the biggest screen in the home into the world’s first truly Smart TV. Telly’s groundbreaking new form factor combines the cinematic picture quality of a beautifully designed 55” 4K HDR Theater Television Display with a separate built-in Smart Screen. The two screens are seamlessly integrated with a premium sound bar. Telly is powered by TellyOS, a breakthrough operating system built for a dual screen world, bringing experiences that go well beyond streaming into the living room.

DIRECTV STREAM customers who receive their Telly will be able to bring all of their connected experiences together onto the biggest screen in the home. Telly will ship with multiple innovative features included such as Telly’s sound-blasting six driver speaker system so you can play stunning music from your popular music services, a built in camera to enable advanced video calling powered by Zoom, integrated video gaming with more than 40 built-in games, “Hey Telly” voice assistant connecting every living room experience like nothing before, and a state-of-the-art fitness app that turns the family room into a fitness studio with advanced motion-tracking fitness programs designed for every lifestyle.

“This is by far the most advanced television ever developed. DIRECTV STREAM customers will never look at their television the same way again after Telly transforms their TV from a monitor on the wall into the most powerful and useful device in the home,” said Pozin.

DIRECTV STREAM is a subscription streaming service that allows consumers to enjoy local and national live sports, breaking news and must-see shows the moment they air through popular streaming devices.

To learn more about the Telly Smart TV and take advantage of the exclusive DIRECTV offer for priority access, visit directvstream.com. Experience the future of home entertainment with Telly and DIRECTV.

