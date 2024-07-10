TYPE WHAT YOU’RE LOOKING FOR BELOW TO SEARCH ON INSIDER OR DIRECTV

DIRECTV HOSPITALITY Renews Deal with BWH Hotels to Enhance Guest Experience

DIRECTV HOSPITALITY today announced the renewal of its agreement with BWH Hotels, solidifying DIRECTV HOSPITALITY as a trusted and endorsed supplier for BWH Hotels and furthering their joint commitment to deliver the best of in-room entertainment for hotel guests.

“We are thrilled to continue working with DIRECTV HOSPITALITY,” said Michael Morton, Senior Vice President, Brand Management and Member Services for BWH Hotels. “DIRECTV is a trusted and valued supplier for our properties, and its services have played a pivotal role in enhancing our guests’ stays across our portfolio.”

“We are honored to extend our relationship with BWH Hotels,” said Doug Eichler, Senior Vice President, DIRECTV for BUSINESSSM. “BWH Hotels has been great to work with, and as they move towards new brand standards by the end of the year, we are delighted that DIRECTV’s Advanced Entertainment Platform will continue to play a crucial role in helping them achieve their goals of providing top-quality entertainment services and enhancing the guest experience across the BWH Hotels portfolio that work with DIRECTV for service.”

DIRECTV HOSPITALITY is proud to help BWH Hotels continue to meet the evolving expectations of leisure and business travelers.

For more information about DIRECTV HOSPITALITY and its services and establishments served, please visit DIRECTV.

