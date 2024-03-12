How DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS Can Help Drive Customers to Your Restaurant Business

Restaurant owners and managers are constantly looking for any edge they can find to help their business thrive. DIRECTV can help give restaurants more appeal by delivering the right mix of programming and giving patrons a reason to stay longer. In addition to shows, sports and news, DIRECTV also offers a wide selection of family-friendly channels both the kids and adults can enjoy in restaurants.

1. Experiment with the dining experience

PROBLEM

With so many restaurants providing high quality food and service managers need a way to set themselves apart and appeal to the customer’s overall experience.4

SOLUTION

DIRECTV offers the flexibility and breadth of options a restaurant needs to customize its guest experience. Create a theme-specific ambiance with DIRECTV Music Choice® Premium appeal to a specific audience with sports or international programming and tie special promotions into popular televised occasions, like season finales, awards shows and political events.3 And with the DIRECTV for BUSINESS TV Remote App, restaurant staff can see what’s playing on every TV from one screen, browse the programming guide and see what sporting events are coming up.

2. Be the “it” place

PROBLEM

Competition is tougher than ever with more than 1 million restaurants currently operating in the United States.6

SOLUTION

Be the restaurant where Americans come to watch live sports— since nearly 154 million of them watch live sports at least once a month.10 And according to a Nielsen, Americans who watch sports on TV prefer to do so in large groups at restaurants and bars,11 so a sports package from DIRECTV could be the perfect combination. Packages like NBA LEAGUE PASS, MLB EXTRA INNINGS,® NHL® CENTER ICE®—plus exclusive programming like NFL SUNDAY TICKET, ESPN COLLEGE EXTRA, and ESPN+ for Business (PGA Tour Live being included).

* With DIRECTV and NFL SUNDAY TICKET. Out-of-market games only included in NFL SUNDAY TICKET subscriptions. Select international games excluded. Professional and collegiate sports subscriptions sold separately. Blackout restrictions apply.

3. Set the tone for long-term success

PROBLEM

60% of restaurants don’t make it past their first year.7

SOLUTION

DIRECTV can be a valuable tool that helps to drive repeat business by creating a more pleasant dining experience. Patrons can stay up to date on news of the day or be entertained by a variety of popular programs. They’ll come for the food and stay for DIRECTV.