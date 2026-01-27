DIRECTV Exclusive Price: Limited-Time Deals on New & Fan-Favorite Movies

Looking for your next movie night for less? With DIRECTV’s exclusively priced films, select titles are available to rent at a lower cost for a limited time—giving you premium movies for less!

Here’s what’s streaming for less right now, plus why each one deserves a spot on your watchlist.

DIRECTV Exclusive Price Movies

You won’t find these deals anywhere else! Check out what movies DIRECTV has marked down right now:

‘Greenland 2: Migration’

DIRECTV Exclusive Price: Rent for $17.99 (reduced from $19.99)

Rating: PG-13

Cast: Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Tommie Earl Jenkins

Director: Ric Roman Waugh

Gerard Butler returns in the high-stakes follow-up to the hit apocalypse movie Greenland. Greenland 2: Migration expands the story beyond survival, following humanity’s dangerous journey to rebuild after a global catastrophe. Packed with emotional weight, large-scale action and relentless tension, this sequel raises the stakes while keeping its focus on family and resilience.

‘Anaconda’

DIRECTV Exclusive Price: Rent for $16.99 (reduced from $19.99)

Rating: R

Cast: Paul Rudd, Jack Black

Director: Tom Gormican

A fresh take on a familiar thriller, Anaconda blends star power with a wink of humor. Led by Paul Rudd and Jack Black, this reimagining taps into the cult appeal of the original while delivering a modern spin that leans into spectacle, suspense and outrageous fun. It’s a nostalgic callback with a bold new bite.

Rating: PG

Cast: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande

Director: Jon M. Chu

Wicked: For Good continues the epic musical journey that redefined Oz for a new generation. With show-stopping performances, dazzling production design and emotionally rich storytelling, this next chapter deepens the bond (and conflict) between Elphaba and Glinda as their destinies come into focus.

Watch for Less with DIRECTV Exclusive Price

These limited-time offers won’t last forever. With DIRECTV’s Exclusive Price, you can enjoy must-see movies at a lower cost during key release windows, making it easier to press play while the buzz is hot. Other big movies at a smaller price include: