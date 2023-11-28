DIRECTV Employees Give Back This Holiday Season

In the spirit of the season, DIRECTV employees gave their time, energy and money to ensure that people in need had enough to eat. DIRECTV Cares for the Holidays provides DIRECTV employees the opportunity to give back to their communities during the holiday season. Additionally, The Feeding Hearts initiative, run by internal cultural organization People of DIRECTV (POD), brought together employees from all over the country to sort food, build boxes, sanitize items, pack kits and support other efforts to provide for families in Atlanta, Boise, Houston, Los Angeles and Puerto Rico. DIRECTV Cares for the Holidays projects will also take place in Dallas, Denver, Huntington, WV, Missoula, MT and Sunrise, FL.

Feeding Hearts 2023

Between Oct. 1 and Nov. 18, 105 employees volunteered over 268 hours at 15 events spread all over the country. The breakdown of giving included 2,600 boxes of food in LA County, 694 pounds of trail mix in New Jersey, 9 trailers of food in Atlanta, 14 containers and 100 items sanitized in Houston, numerous food boxes in Boise and $1000 donated to Puerto Rico. Over 4,000 families were helped by these efforts.

Organizations Supported:

Atlanta Community Food Bank

St Luke’s Soup Kitchen – New York

Food Bank in Carolina Puerto Rico

Idaho Food Bank – Boise

LA Regional Food Bank – Los Angeles County

Alameda County Community Food Bank

Regional Food Bank of Northeast Florida – Jacksonville, FL

St. Luke Christian Church – Huntsville, AL

Food Bank of North Alabama – Huntsville, AL

San Antonio Food Bank

Houston Food Bank

Dallas-Grandview Church

Feeding South Florida Food Bank – Sunrise, FL

Food Bank of the Rockies – Denver

Community Food Bank of New Jersey

What is POD?

People of DIRECTV’s mission is to cultivate culture in a way that encourages diversity and champions equity and inclusion. They are committed to constantly considering the best way to serve the needs of our employees and communities. Open to all employees, POD reinforces DIRECTV cultural pillars: We Care, We Challenge, We Deliver.