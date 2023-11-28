DIRECTV support icon

TYPE WHAT YOU’RE LOOKING FOR BELOW TO SEARCH ON INSIDER OR DIRECTV

News - Article

DIRECTV Employees Give Back This Holiday Season

DIRECTV Employees Give Back This Holiday Season
Share

In the spirit of the season, DIRECTV employees gave their time, energy and money to ensure that people in need had enough to eat. DIRECTV Cares for the Holidays provides DIRECTV employees the opportunity to give back to their communities during the holiday season. Additionally, The Feeding Hearts initiative, run by internal cultural organization People of DIRECTV (POD), brought together employees from all over the country to sort food, build boxes, sanitize items, pack kits and support other efforts to provide for families in Atlanta, Boise, Houston, Los Angeles and Puerto Rico.  DIRECTV Cares for the Holidays projects will also take place in Dallas, Denver, Huntington, WV, Missoula, MT and Sunrise, FL.

Feeding Hearts 2023

PR.png

Between Oct. 1 and Nov. 18, 105 employees volunteered over 268 hours at 15 events spread all over the country. The breakdown of giving included 2,600 boxes of food in LA County, 694 pounds of trail mix in New Jersey, 9 trailers of food in Atlanta, 14 containers and 100 items sanitized in Houston, numerous food boxes in Boise and $1000 donated to Puerto Rico. Over 4,000 families were helped by these efforts.

Organizations Supported:

  • Atlanta Community Food Bank
  • St Luke’s Soup Kitchen – New York
  • Food Bank in Carolina Puerto Rico
  • Idaho Food Bank – Boise
  • LA Regional Food Bank – Los Angeles County
  • Alameda County Community Food Bank
  • Regional Food Bank of Northeast Florida – Jacksonville, FL
  • St. Luke Christian Church – Huntsville, AL
  • Food Bank of North Alabama – Huntsville, AL
  • San Antonio Food Bank
  • Houston Food Bank
  • Dallas-Grandview Church
  • Feeding South Florida Food Bank – Sunrise, FL
  • Food Bank of the Rockies – Denver
  • Community Food Bank of New Jersey
atlanta feeding hearts 1.jpg sunrise feeding hearts 1.jpg
dallas Feeding hearts 2.jpg Dallas Feeding hearts 3.jpg

New Jersey Feeding hearts.jpg

What is POD?

People of DIRECTV’s mission is to cultivate culture in a way that encourages diversity and champions equity and inclusion. They are committed to constantly considering the best way to serve the needs of our employees and communities. Open to all employees, POD reinforces DIRECTV cultural pillars: We Care, We Challenge, We Deliver.

Learn more about DIRECTV’s charitable efforts.

Share

Most Popular

Movies

San Diego Comic-Con 2023 Guide: What To Expect and More

read more
Sports

NASCAR’s Pocono 400 Presented by HighPoint.com Information

read more
Sports

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford: Who Will Remain Undefeated

read more
TV

Watch the Top College Sports with the ACC Network on DIRECTV

read more
Movies

Keep the Good Times Rolling With These Game Night Movies

read more
Promo

More Like This

DIRECTV Refer A Friend Program Is a Win-Win
News

DIRECTV Refer A Friend Program Is a Win-Win

Start streaming Apple TV+ from your Gemini device
News

Start streaming Apple TV+ from your Gemini device

DIRECTV Releases Video Series Aimed to Raise Awareness About Military and Veteran Suicide
News

DIRECTV Releases Video Series Aimed to Raise Awareness About Military and Veteran Suicide

DIRECTV Sponsors El Segundo Little League in 135th Rose Parade® Tournament of Roses® Parade
Sponsorships

DIRECTV Sponsors El Segundo Little League in 135th Rose Parade® Tournament of Roses® Parade

DIRECTV NEW TITLE SPONSOR OF HOLIDAY BOWL
Sponsorships

DIRECTV NEW TITLE SPONSOR OF HOLIDAY BOWL