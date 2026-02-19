DIRECTV support icon

Boxing - Article

Fans of the iconic anthology series, True Detective, are about to get what they have been waiting five years for: a fourth season. The new season, titled Night Country, premieres on January 14, 2024, with new episodes dropping every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET for five weeks. You’ll find all the information you need to watch True Detective season 4 right here, from where to watch to what to expect of the new season.

Which Genre Pack™ are you?

Genre Packs from DIRECTV allow you to get the channels you want and the content you love without filler channel overload. Simply select the Genre Pack that aligns with the content you watch most. But which Genre Pack are you? Take the quiz to find out!

Pick a dream job:

What’s your favorite thing to shout at the TV?

What’s your go-to group activity?

How do you pick what to watch?

Pick a weekend plan:

What type of merch are you most likely to wear?

Which snack are you grabbing before you press play?

Your ideal rewatchable series or movie:

What type of show makes you feel the most “seen”?

Which quote speaks to your soul?

MyKids Genre Pack™: You’re The Wholesome Joy Seeker!

MyKids Genre Pack™: You’re The Wholesome Joy Seeker!

You love color, laughter and lighthearted adventures. Whether you’re a kid at heart or keeping up with actual children, you gravitate toward content that sparks imagination, comfort and fun. From animated classics to silly singalongs, you’re always ready to press play on something joyful. The MyKids Genre Pack may be just what you’re looking for!

Learn More About MyKids
MyEntertainment Genre Pack™ – You’re The Pop Culture Pro!

MyEntertainment Genre Pack™ – You’re The Pop Culture Pro!

You don’t mind being where the drama’s at! Reality TV? Yes. Scripted series? Also yes. If it’s trending, funny, shocking or binge-worthy, you’ve got it queued up. Your group chats are filled with reactions, memes and hot takes. You’re the person everyone comes to for show recs; find more to love with the MyEntertainment Genre Pack!

Learn More About MyEntertainment
MySports Genre Pack™ – You’re The Hardcore Fan!

MySports Genre Pack™ – You’re The Hardcore Fan!

Game on. You live for national matchups, big plays and all the action from pro leagues. Whether you’re into football, basketball or every major sport in between, your calendar revolves around game time. You’ve got stats in your head and jerseys in your closet. Stay in the game with the MySports Genre Pack!

Learn More About MySports
MyNews Genre Pack™ – You’re The Informed Insider!

MyNews Genre Pack™ – You’re The Informed Insider!

You’ve got your finger on the pulse. Breaking stories, political shifts, cultural commentary; you want the facts and the analysis, and you want it now. You’re sharp, alert and probably subscribed to more than one newsletter. TV is your window to the world. Stay informed with the MyNews Genre Pack!

Learn More About MyNews
MiEspañol Genre Pack™ – You’re The Cultural Connector!

MiEspañol Genre Pack™ – You’re The Cultural Connector!

Your content brings the heat and the heart. Whether you grew up with Spanish-language programming or found it later, it’s how you stay connected to family, roots and rhythm. From novelas to fútbol to variety shows, your love of culture aligns with the MiEspañol Genre Pack!

Learn More About MiEspañol
MyCinema Mini Pack™ – You’re The Story Seeker!

MyCinema Mini Pack™ – You’re The Story Seeker!

You appreciate storytelling as an art form. Blockbusters, indies, foreign films; if it’s well-made, you’re watching. You crave characters, arcs and aesthetics. For you, TV isn’t just background noise, it’s an experience. Check out all the great offerings when you add the MyCinema Mini-Pack Add-On to your base Pack!

Learn More About MyCinema
MyHome Team Mini Pack™ – You’re The Local Legend!

MyHome Team Mini Pack™ – You’re The Local Legend!

You rep your city with pride. Whether it’s high school football, minor league baseball or your town’s MLS team, you’re about community and loyalty. You know the chants, the colors and the rivals. Local coverage is your comfort zone…because home is where the game is. We think you’ll love the regional sports channels available with the MyHome Team Mini-Pack Add-On, available to add on to your MySports Pack!

Learn More About MyHome Team

The Quiz Completed

We are analyzing your choices and generating the perfect Genre Pack suggestion for you.

Click your MLB Team to find out where to watch!

Watch your MLB Team on DIRECTV

Check the Arizona Diamondbacks schedule to stay up to date on upcoming games, matchups, and key moments this season. Click below to find the full schedule and ways to watch!

Watch the Diamondbacks on DIRECTV
Watch at a Sports Bar

Note: Channel availability and RSNs may vary based on location and package.

Watch your MLB Team on DIRECTV

Follow Atlanta Braves baseball all season long and keep up with games, rivalries, and must-watch matchups. Click below to find the full schedule and ways to watch!

Watch the Braves on DIRECTV
Watch at a Sports Bar

Note: Channel availability and RSNs may vary based on location and package.

HOW CAN I WATCH ‘TRUE DETECTIVE?’

True Detective_season 4 PosterFor those wondering where to watch True Detective, look no further. Fans can watch new episodes of the fourth season of this anthology crime drama live Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO with their TV provider, or stream on Max (formerly HBO Max).

DIRECTV customers can find HBO on channels 501-511. And for more information on connecting your Max account to DIRECTV, check out this post.

Not only can you watch new episodes of True Detective: Night Country on HBO and Max, but you can also watch all three of the show’s prior seasons as well! And while you don’t need to watch the previous seasons to understand the plot of season 4, this gritty crime show is worth the watch, all the way through.

In fact, some consider the first season of True Detective to be one of the best seasons of television ever made, thanks to the show’s strong writing and stellar performances from the likes of Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. And while seasons 2 and 3 didn’t get grip viewers quite as tightly, they’re still binge-worthy for anyone into crime dramas.

Watch True Detective seasons 1-3 on DIRECTV

WHAT IS ‘TRUE DETECTIVE’ SEASON 4 ABOUT?

Finally, True Detective returns after a five-year hiatus, and fans have high hopes about the new season. And while the show’s anthology format ensures a new plot and set of characters for each season, there are some aspects of the season fans can expect.

Each season of the crime drama anthology follows the story of a new set of detectives who have been tasked with solving a crime. But these aren’t just any crimes; throughout the seasons, lead detectives have encountered their fair share of horror, murder, mysterious disappearances, dark truths and more, while also dealing with their own, complicated lives.

It appears that the upcoming season of the show will have a similar dark tone as the first season did, and touch on similar themes as the previous seasons.

In a secluded town of Alaska, season 4 of True Detective delves into a perplexing mystery that sends shockwaves through the community. It begins with the sudden and unexplained disappearance of eight men from a remote research station. As investigators descend upon the small town, the search for truth becomes more elusive, and the lines between reality and the supernatural blur.

Investigators, led by Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro, race against time to uncover the sinister truth that lies hidden amidst the frozen mystery, unearthing a web of conspiracy, betrayal and personal demons that threaten to consume both the town and themselves.

And from the reviews so far, it sounds like this season will be as thrilling, mysterious and engaging as ever. You’re going to want to bundle up before watching Night Country, because it’s about to be downright chilling.

