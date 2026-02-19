Fans of the iconic anthology series, True Detective, are about to get what they have been waiting five years for: a fourth season. The new season, titled Night Country, premieres on January 14, 2024, with new episodes dropping every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET for five weeks. You’ll find all the information you need to watch True Detective season 4 right here, from where to watch to what to expect of the new season.



HOW CAN I WATCH ‘TRUE DETECTIVE?’

For those wondering where to watch True Detective, look no further. Fans can watch new episodes of the fourth season of this anthology crime drama live Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO with their TV provider, or stream on Max (formerly HBO Max).

DIRECTV customers can find HBO on channels 501-511. And for more information on connecting your Max account to DIRECTV, check out this post.

Not only can you watch new episodes of True Detective: Night Country on HBO and Max, but you can also watch all three of the show’s prior seasons as well! And while you don’t need to watch the previous seasons to understand the plot of season 4, this gritty crime show is worth the watch, all the way through.

In fact, some consider the first season of True Detective to be one of the best seasons of television ever made, thanks to the show’s strong writing and stellar performances from the likes of Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. And while seasons 2 and 3 didn’t get grip viewers quite as tightly, they’re still binge-worthy for anyone into crime dramas.

Watch True Detective seasons 1-3 on DIRECTV

WHAT IS ‘TRUE DETECTIVE’ SEASON 4 ABOUT?

Finally, True Detective returns after a five-year hiatus, and fans have high hopes about the new season. And while the show’s anthology format ensures a new plot and set of characters for each season, there are some aspects of the season fans can expect.

Each season of the crime drama anthology follows the story of a new set of detectives who have been tasked with solving a crime. But these aren’t just any crimes; throughout the seasons, lead detectives have encountered their fair share of horror, murder, mysterious disappearances, dark truths and more, while also dealing with their own, complicated lives.

It appears that the upcoming season of the show will have a similar dark tone as the first season did, and touch on similar themes as the previous seasons.

In a secluded town of Alaska, season 4 of True Detective delves into a perplexing mystery that sends shockwaves through the community. It begins with the sudden and unexplained disappearance of eight men from a remote research station. As investigators descend upon the small town, the search for truth becomes more elusive, and the lines between reality and the supernatural blur.

Investigators, led by Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro, race against time to uncover the sinister truth that lies hidden amidst the frozen mystery, unearthing a web of conspiracy, betrayal and personal demons that threaten to consume both the town and themselves.

And from the reviews so far, it sounds like this season will be as thrilling, mysterious and engaging as ever. You’re going to want to bundle up before watching Night Country, because it’s about to be downright chilling.