D.C. United stands second in all-time MLS Cup wins, with four titles and a dynasty designation to their name. This season, they’re in the hunt for their fifth championship, hovering on the cusp of playoffs, hoping for a Wild Card ticket into the playoffs.

Here’s how to catch the rest of D.C. United’s matches during the 2024 MLS regular season.

D.C. United Quick Facts Founding Season: 1996

Head Coach: Troy Lesesne

Club Owners: D.C. United Holdings

Conference: Eastern

Home Field: Audi Field

Championships: 4 (1996, 1997, 1998, 2004)

2023 Finish: Did not make playoffs

D.C. United Schedule 2024

Check out the 2024 D.C. United schedule by clicking the link below to get all the watch information you need, from match times, channels, opponents and more!

No D.C. United matches today? Check out the full MLS schedule here to find another game to tune in to.

How to Watch D.C. United Games on DIRECTV

Calling all D.C. United fans! You really don’t want to miss a moment of the rest of the 2024 MLS season. And we’ll give you the information you need to be able to do that right here.

While a select number of MLS matches will be available to watch on your local FOX channel or FOX Deportes, you’ll need Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass to catch every single MLS match with no blackouts. At this point in the season, fans can subscribe for 50% off, or $49 for the remainder of the season.

DIRECTV customers can integrate their Apple TV accounts with their DIRECTV interface, so you never need to switch inputs or remotes to watch the soccer content you want.

Learn more about connecting your favorite apps to DIRECTV here.

D.C. United Rivalries

D.C. has been around since the very beginning of MLS soccer in the mid-90’s. That’s a long runway to build up some serious rivalries, especially when they dominated the first three seasons of the league. Here’s a look at two of their most well-known rivalries.

D.C. United vs. New York Red Bulls

The rivalry with the New York Red Bulls, known as the Atlantic Cup, is one of MLS’s oldest and fiercest rivalries, dating back to the league’s inception in 1996. The competition is fueled by the geographic proximity of the two clubs along the I-95 corridor and their frequent high-stakes matchups, including playoff encounters. Both teams have traded dominance over the years, but their meetings remain heated and highly anticipated by fans.

D.C. United won’t play the Red Bulls again this season.

D.C. United vs. New England Revolution

D.C. United also has a long-standing rivalry with the New England Revolution, another original MLS club. This rivalry has been marked by numerous playoff battles, particularly during the early 2000s when both teams were consistently strong contenders in the Eastern Conference. Their encounters continue to be competitive, adding to the history between these two founding members of MLS.

D.C. United will take on the Revs on Saturday, Oct 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Frequently Asked Questions How many MLS Cups has D.C. United won? DC United has won four MLS Cups, the second most of any team. When did D.C. United join MLS? DC United joined the MLS in 1996, as one of the league's inaugural charter teams. Who is the head coach of D.C. United? Troy Lesesne is the current head coach of D.C. United.

