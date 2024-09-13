The Colorado Rapids were one of the MLS’s very first teams, and they’re on the hunt for their second MLS Cup title this season. Here’s your guide to watching the rest of the Colorado Rapids’ matches in the second half of the 2024 season.

Colorado Rapids Quick Facts

Founding Season: 1996

Head Coach: Chris Armas

Club Owners: Kroenke Sports & Entertainment

Conference: Western

Home Field: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

Championships: 1 (2010)

2023 Finish: Did not make the playoffs

Colorado Rapids Schedule 2024

Check out the 2024 Colorado Rapids schedule by clicking the link below to get all the watch information you need, from match times, channels, opponents and more!

How to Watch Colorado Rapids Games on DIRECTV

Calling all Colorado Rapids fans! You really don’t want to miss a moment of the rest of the 2024 MLS season. And we’ll give you the information you need to be able to do that right here.

While a select number of MLS matches will be available to watch on your local FOX channel or FOX Deportes, you’ll need Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass to catch every single MLS match with no blackouts. At this point in the year, fans can subscribe for 50% off, or $49 for the remainder of the season.

DIRECTV customers can integrate their Apple TV accounts with their DIRECTV interface, so you never need to switch inputs or remotes to watch the soccer content you want.

Colorado Rapids Rivalries

Colorado has been in the league for a long time, and they’ve built some serious rivalries with other teams in their vicinity over the years. Here are two of their most heated rivalries to keep an eye out for this season:

Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake

The rivalry between Colorado Rapids and Real Salt Lake is known as the Rocky Mountain Cup, a competition introduced in 2005 when Real Salt Lake joined the league. The Rocky Mountain Cup is awarded to the team with the best results in the head-to-head matchups during the season. This rivalry is one of the most heated in MLS, with intense matches that fuel the competition between these two neighboring states.

The Colorado Rapids won’t play against Real Salt Lake again this season.

Colorado Rapids vs. Sporting Kansas City

While not as prominent as the Rocky Mountain Cup, the rivalry with Sporting Kansas City stems from numerous competitive encounters over the years. The physical and high-stakes nature of their matches has turned this into a fierce rivalry, making games between these two sides highly anticipated.

Colorado will square off against Sporting Kansas City on September 18 at 8:30 p.m.

Frequently Asked Questions How many MLS Championships have the Colorado Rapids won? The Colorado Rapids have won a single MLS title, in 2010. Who is the head coach of the Colorado Rapids? Chris Armas is the current head coach of the Colorado Rapids. When did the Colorado Rapids join MLS? Colorado was one of the league's inaugural members in 1996.

